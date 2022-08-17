The University of Georgia held its annual Freshman Welcome Tuesday evening, inviting the class of 2026 onto Dooley Field to form the “Super G” and participate in school traditions.
This year’s event was especially significant as it marked the entrance of UGA’s largest ever freshman class with more than 6,200 first-year students beginning classes on Wednesday.
As first-year students waited in the stands, they learned various chants and cheers commonly heard during football games. Booths outside Sanford Stadium handed out Chick-fil-A and had props for students to take photos.
Campus leaders including UGA President Jere W. Morehead, head football coach Kirby Smart, Student Government Association President Bryson Henriott and Student Alumni Council President Madison Polk spoke to the class of 2026 during the event.
Henriott encouraged freshmen to step outside their comfort zone and make connections with those around them.
“The amazing thing about freshman year is that all of you are in the same position,” Henriott said. “So reach out and make a new friend.”
Morehead congratulated the class of 2026 during his address and encouraged students to take advantage of everything UGA has to offer.
“I am so proud of what you have already accomplished in high school and look forward to all the great things you will do at the University of Georgia over the next four years,” Morehead said.
Freshmen attending the event were excited to reconnect with friends from high school and orientation as well as meet new people.
“Everybody I know is going to the Freshman Welcome so I wanted to be here,” said first year biochemical engineering major Alexia Toma.
Ablavi Alessou, a first-year studying music and computer science, said she was looking forward to being part of the Super G photo.
“I want to see if I can zoom in and somehow find myself in the crowd,” Alessou said.