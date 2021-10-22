Ariana Zarse died on Oct. 9 in a hit-and-run in downtown Athens. She was 20. She is remembered by her family and friends as a fun-loving and determined person who was devoted to everyone around her.
Zarse, a resident of Austin, Texas, was a student at the University of Georgia. Her friend and former roommate, Shira Ben-Simon, said she dreamed of becoming a lawyer after graduation. She was ambitious and determined to achieve whatever she set her sights on, Ben-Simon said.
“She is one of the most genuine, authentic, sweet people I have ever met. She just always knew exactly what to say to make you feel better,” Ben-Simon said. “She was so honest and real, but still just the kindest nonjudgmental person you’d ever meet.”
She was also involved in her sorority, Pi Beta Phi, where she served as the director of social events. Zarse recently represented Pi Beta Phi in a boxing match held by the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity to raise money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the American Red Cross. She competed against boxers from other Greek organizations, winning her match.
“She always put in 100% of herself into everything she did, from her schoolwork to planning all of our chapter’s social events to winning a charity boxing match last week while representing Pi Phi,” her sorority wrote on Instagram. “Ari is someone who will have a lasting impact on all of our lives and we will always love and miss you.”
Ben-Simon recalled Zarse’s love for her friends and zest for life. She said that she and Zarse met over the summer, when Zarse came to live with her and a few other girls. Even after Zarse moved out, they all remained close friends and visited each other frequently, Ben-Simon said.
Ben-Simon said shortly before her death, Zarse came to her house to surprise her the next morning. Ben-Simon said it was a wonderful feeling to wake up to Zarse already there, smiling and cheering her on.
Zarse’s father expressed a similar sentiment on Instagram shortly after her death, saying, “she was my everything — my #1.”
“She lived a great life. And she would want all of us to remember her as we saw her after her charity boxing match — a bad ass! Please know that we all loved her — and she will forever be in our hearts … god bless and amen,” he wrote.