University of Georgia undergraduate student Jacob Thomas Larrazabal died on Nov. 18 as a result of a brain tumor. He was 19.
Larrazabal joined UGA club swimming in fall 2021 where he was known as one of the most ambitious and outgoing athletes on the team.
Prior to swimming on the UGA club team, Larrazabal attended Thomas University, where he swam for the varsity team. Before college, he swam for Buford High School.
Kat Niemann, Larrazabal’s friend since childhood, remembers Larrazabal for his fierce competitive spirit and kind nature.
“Since we were little, I’ve always known he was a God-given friend to me. I’ve been so lucky to have him all the way from 5 years old to now in college. He’s always been one that I could talk to,” Niemann said. “He was a person that lit up the room every time he walked in.”
Niemann and Larrazabal were childhood friends and swam together on UGA’s club team. One of her fond memories with him is signing up for one of the most rigorous swim competitions at North Carolina State University despite not having much training.
“We both decided that we were going to swim the 400 IM, which is the longest IM event. He called me crazy,” Niemann said. Larrazabal told Niemann that if she signed up for the event, he would too.
“I really think that shows the kind of friend he was — ‘You’re going to do the worst event? I guess I’ll do it with you and enjoy it,’” Niemann said.
Larrazabal was extremely devoted to swimming and would not let anything deter him. In summer 2020, during cancer treatment, Larrazabal would still participate at Swim Atlanta, a swim club in Lawrenceville.
“I thought it was so crazy that he could swim at such a high level while going through chemo. He was the most dedicated person and always wanted to be there,” Niemann said. “He always came in with a smile on his face and was ready for whatever was thrown at him.”
Not only was Larrazabal resilient, he was someone who easily got along with others. Emma Dolson, his friend and teammate on the UGA club swim team, previously knew of Larrazabal through Swim Atlanta. However, it was not until this year they became close.
“It felt like we had known each other for so much longer than we really did. He was really easygoing and someone nice to talk to during practice,” Dolson said. “He can talk to anybody, make them smile — his laugh was always infectious.”
Dolson also remembers Larrazabal as someone who was always reliable and ready for practice.
Connor Shea also met Larrazabal through Swim Atlanta. They rekindled their friendship through the swim team at UGA. Shea recalls Larrazabal as someone who easily integrated into a team of 175 people and always supported others.
“Jacob was immediately at home there,” Shea said. “You can always depend on him to be at practice, have a good attitude and bring everybody up.”
Larrazabal is survived by his parents, Jose Larrazabal and Lynn Larrazabal, and his siblings, Ryan, Samantha, Alix, Jenae, Nathaniel, Quentin and Christopher, according to his obituary.
In Larrazabal’s memory, his family is accepting donations to CURE Childhood Cancer.