University of Georgia junior McAuley Millen died on March 21. She was 21, and a member of the Phi Mu sorority.
Millen was from Charlotte, North Carolina and was majoring in psychology. Junior Phi Mu’s and friends of Millen, Ashley Wellborn and Elizabeth Kittle said they met her freshman year and remained friends all throughout college, going to various sorority events and activities together.
Kittle said she remembers her love for fashion, with fond memories of getting ready together for events like formal, when they lived in the sorority house together.
“It was fun living together,” Kittle said. “She always had a great closet. She would let us borrow anything we wanted.”
Wellborn and Kittle said her other passions included sailing and a love for the water, which was fulfilled with the many summers she spent at Camp Greystone, a Christian summer camp for girls in North Carolina which is situated on a lake. She had also just joined the UGA Sailing team. They also recall her love for traveling and other outdoor activities like skiing.
Both also have fond memories of a freshman year trip with Millen, where their friend group spent a few days at the beach.
Junior Phi Mu Victoria O’Keefe, a close friend of Millen’s, said after meeting on sorority bid day, they stuck together and formed a trio friend group, which included her and another friend, and were “always together.”
O’Keefe said they both bonded over their love for dogs among other things, and Millen would also always make an effort to check in on her friends and spend time together.
“She was really passionate about relationships. She prioritized that over a lot, which is really nice and was a rare quality. People were her thing,” O’Keefe said. “She prioritized living life to the fullest…she just always liked to do fun adventures.”
O’Keefe said Millen spent a semester abroad in Switzerland during high school and was going to participate in the UGA Cortona study abroad program in the summer. She was largely an active person, and very involved in OrangeTheory Fitness, a popular workout class with locations nationwide, according to O’Keefe.
Some of O'Keefe's favorite memories of Millen include when they dressed up as Mamma Mia! characters for Halloween one year and bonding one night on a friend’s bed crying over “who knows what”, just spending time together.
All said Millen was someone who recognized her own mental struggles and was always open about acknowledging it, in an attempt to make it less stigmatized.
“She was always very honest with herself. I think that takes a lot of courage to do that,” Wellborn said.
O’Keefe said she’ll remember Millen for her caring nature, and how passionate and outgoing she was in everything she did. Wellborn and Kittle said when they think of Millen, her confidence and witty sense of humor comes to mind.
“She always was very good at making people feel welcome and she wanted people to feel like they were included,” O’Keefe said. “Check up on everybody because you never know what someone’s going through.”