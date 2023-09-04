The University of Georgia welcomed a new class of freshman students on Aug. 16. It was not long ago that these students were in their freshman year of high school — interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As we enter the school year without an Athens-Clarke County mask mandate and with classes being in-person for the third year, it seems like the class of 2027 might get to experience a “normal” freshman year.
The class of 2027 was one of the largest and most academically qualified, according to UGA Today. The 6,200 freshmen were selected from a record number of more than 43,500 applicants, with an average 1339 SAT score.
Freshman intended entertainment and media studies major, Lily Bell, said the pandemic did not influence her academic qualifications for UGA.
“It made me study harder because I had nothing else to do,” Bell said. “I started discovering what I loved learning about rather than what you had to learn about, so it got me more interested in learning.”
Bell had her own expectations of what she wanted her freshman year to look like, especially since the pandemic disrupted her first year of high school. According to Bell, she found her close group of friends during the pandemic, but the transition to college has been an adjustment from high school.
“The hardest part is going from having those really great friends to now being with people you just have met,” Bell said.
Mary Dalton Dowdy, a freshman communications major, faced similar challenges. She grew up in a small town, so UGA life was “insane,” she said. While Dowdy did see the pandemic influence her academic qualifications, saying she did not do as well as she could have, she agreed that the college transition was challenging.
Other students like Madi Jensen, a freshman business major, said that the pandemic happening during her freshman year of high school did not influence her expectations for college.
“I feel like freshman year of college is such a bigger deal than freshman year of high school,” Jensen said. “We were lucky that it [the pandemic] was so early, and it didn’t mess up any of the big things.”
While Jensen agreed that the pandemic did not hinder her academic performance in high school, she does anticipate that college will be more academically challenging, which Dowdy also anticipated. She attributes this to the larger class size and difficulty creating personal relationships with professors.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the UGA class of 2027 students were in different positions than they are now. They belong to the last class that expeirenced the pandemic in high school. While the pandemic’s influence looks different now than it did four years ago, their desire to make lifelong friends leaves them hoping for a second chance.
“I really want to make a lot of friends and find a close knit group of girls but also, I want to learn as much as I can about the thing I’m interested in,” Bell said.