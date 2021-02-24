Editor’s Note:
In 2002, the Domestic Partnership Benefits Coalition, a group of faculty and staff within the University System of Georgia, introduced a proposal for the system “to adopt policies and procedures which treat married couples and domestic partnerships in an equal manner.”
At the time, the same-sex partners of University of Georgia staff could not receive the same benefits as the spouses of married staff, such as the “soft benefits” of receiving a UGA card, working out at the Ramsey Center or taking bereavement leave.
The proposal passed with little resistance through UGA’s University Council in 2002, and then-UGA President Michael Adams sent it to the USG Board of Regents for consideration. There it remained. Despite a second UGA University Council resolution in 2005 geared toward “soft benefits” and a third resolution in 2007, the BOR didn’t act.
It wasn’t until 2013 that the BOR extended voluntary benefits, such as dental and supplementary life insurance, to domestic partners.
This excerpt is from an article originally published in The Red & Black on Nov. 15, 2002. It has been edited for length and clarity. The original article can be found here.
— William Newlin | Managing Editor
At times, Michael Shutt said, being able to go to the Ramsey Center with his significant other would be nice.
And he said it would be comforting to know that if something happened to his partner, he would be allowed to take time off work.
Shutt, who is a health educator at the University Health Center, is in a same-sex relationship, and the University does not provide benefits to his domestic partner.
The couple met while attending separate colleges in Michigan and have been involved in a live-in relationship since 1998.
When he was hired at the University in 2000, Shutt said he wasn’t “savvy enough” to find out about domestic partnership benefits.
“I might have asked, but was told (by the employer) ‘I don’t know,’ and I didn’t pursue it further,” he said, wishing he had researched the issue more before accepting the job.
Now, Shutt is one of the Domestic Partnership Benefits (DPB) Coalition, made up of faculty and staff in the University System of Georgia who support adopting domestic partner benefits statewide.
“In our society, LGBT folks have programmed themselves to think that those kinds of things aren’t an option,” he said about domestic partnership benefits. “But it’s a matter of fairness.”
The coalition’s game plan
The DPB Coalition has set its sights on passing a resolution through the State Board of Regents to “adopt policies and procedures which treat married couples and domestic partnerships in an equal manner and ensure that system-wide benefits are available for both married couples and domestic partnership couples,” according to the proposal.
“The goal is to look to the Board of Regents for leadership,” said coalition member and associate professor of music Adrian Childs, adding that this is the first time the Regents have examined domestic partnership benefits.
At the University, the resolution passed unanimously in the Faculty Benefits Committee of the University Council at the beginning of the semester. Then, it moved to the Executive Committee, where, with a little more discussion and scrutiny, the proposal was supported.
When it came before University Council as a whole, there was no debate, and to the surprise of some, the resolution passed with only a few dissenters.
“We spent 18 months looking at politics and what other universities are doing,” Shutt said. “When a proposal is that well-researched, it’s hard to argue with it.”
University President Michael Adams sent the proposal onward to where it now sits, waiting to be considered by members of the Board of Regents, but the University has been the first school to accomplish this.
Attempting partial progress
Individual institutions have the power to offer “soft benefits,” all benefits besides health and dental, without the permission of the Board of Regents.
At the University, this includes access to the Ramsey Center, bereavement leave and the ability to check out books from the Main Library.
In the last few years, Georgia Tech and Georgia State have started allowing employees to utilize allowed partner benefits.
[DPB member and co-founder of GLOBES, an LGBTQ faculty and staff organization at UGA, Annette] Hatton said she met with Vice President of Student Affairs Richard Mullendore, former Provost Karen Holbrook and other administrators a few years ago about adding soft domestic partnership benefits on campus and was met with “nos.”
“Whatever happened to doing what’s right and not just waiting for someone to tell you what’s right?” she asked.
Mullendore said the Human Resources director at the time advised them not to adopt a soft benefits policy and, currently, the administration is uncomfortable taking action before the Board of Regents rules.
Benefits of DP benefits
In the long term, Shutt said, he believes adding domestic partnership benefits will make the campus more diverse as well as more welcoming for gay and lesbian staff and students.
“Right now, being part of the UGA campus can be difficult when you know people are struggling to be themselves and be comfortable,” Shutt said.
A more immediate effect Hatton envisions is a level playing field in terms of recruiting faculty. Right now, if a top-ranking scientist came to the University to work, if she were a lesbian the school would have no benefits to offer her partner, Hatton said.
“You can pay me $150,000 per year, but because you can’t offer my partner benefits, I may go elsewhere,” she said hypothetically. “And I think that’s entirely plausible.”