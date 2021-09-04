Logan Helms has been late to class multiple times this year because of a lack of buses at the Arch. She lives downtown but has found that it’s quicker to walk to South Campus rather than wait for a bus that doesn’t come.
Last year, University of Georgia Transportation and Parking Services and the Student Government Association introduced new bus routes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to assist with the reduced capacities on buses and adhere to social distancing recommendations.
Now, as TPS transitions to normal bus operations with these new routes, students have had issues getting to class since the first day of classes.
“There’s been a couple times where I’ve been late to class because there just hasn’t been any buses, and I live across from the Arch,” Helms said. “You would think there’s going to be a lot of buses there, but in the mornings especially there’s not.”
Helms said one morning, she waited at least 20 minutes before any bus showed up at the Arch, a difference from when she used the bus system her freshman year.
‘Enough buses’
Helms usually rides the Central Loop, Arch Express and West Campus routes. She’s only ridden Milledge once so far, but says it has been “insanely” crowded.
Helms said she thinks understaffing may contribute to the problem. UGA is running on 30% of the pre-pandemic levels of student drivers, said Joseph Benken, SGA’s chief of staff.
Senior Kerstin Norby thinks the new routes aren’t able to handle the 30,000 students that are back in Athens.
“I think that changing the routes was the best idea during the pandemic whenever the buses were running at limited capacity,” Norby, a senior sports management major, said. “However, now we’re back in full capacity … I just genuinely don’t think that there’s enough buses to cover enough of campus to be suitable for thousands upon thousands of kids trying to get to class.”
Norby commutes to campus and catches the bus from East Campus Village. She often rides Park and Ride or East Campus Shuttle. She said she often waits more than the 20 minutes between classes before catching a bus and because of that has been late to every class that requires her to use the bus system.
She’s experienced several times where there were so many people crammed onto the East Campus Shuttle that there’s no physical way to get on.
“The past few days it’s been hectic trying to catch a bus ... there’s just been so many people because it’s the only route that conveniently covers all of campus,” Norby said.
Because the routes are shorter than in the past, Norby has to get off one bus and catch another to get where she needs to go, an experience similar to “playing Tetris.”
Both Norby and Helms previously rode the discontinued bus routes such as Orbit and East Campus Express. Helms said that although she didn’t ride the bus as much when she was a freshman, she doesn’t remember it being such a hassle when she did.
“I think that the old routes were the most logical in terms of covering the greatest area of campus,” Norby said. “There [were] enough buses running ... that you don’t have to worry about changing buses halfway through.”
Benken said SGA hasn’t been directly contacted by a multitude of students about the buses, but has heard casual feedback from many students.
SGA reached out to the ambassadors of UGA’s colleges to gain more concrete feedback. On Wednesday, SGA and UGA Auxiliary Services discussed altering the routes to accommodate students trying to get from South and East Campus to central campus, as well as a more direct route from West to East Campus.
Benken, a senior business management and international business double major, said in the email that SGA is working with Auxiliary Services to alter routes and welcome more student employees to campus. Beginning on Tuesday, Benken said the Bulldog Housing bus route will directly service students from Driftmier Engineering Center to Memorial Hall.
Breeding ground for germs
Norby and Helms are also concerned with the lack of social distancing and masks on the buses, despite UGA buses requiring masks on buses and at bus stops.
UGA buses adhere to the mask policy after the U.S. Transportation Security Administration extended face covering requirements for individuals using transportation networks through Jan. 18, 2022.
“I think it is really concerning to think about that [COVID-19], we’re all jam-packed. I feel like half the people probably aren’t wearing masks,” Helms said.
Benken said there are Transportation and Parking ambassadors at bus stops that distribute masks and encourage students to adhere to the mask policy.
However, many students still opt for no mask on the bus.
Benken said SGA encourages anyone who is willing and able to utilize alternative transportation, but also would like to make sure that the buses are running efficiently for students as well.
“We’re looking to make the best of both worlds there and make sure the students can get to class safely on time and in the most consistent manner possible,” Benken said.