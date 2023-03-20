The fundraising campaign for a new Hillel UGA building has begun its public phase, according to a press release from Amplify Partners on behalf of Hillels of Georgia and Hillel UGA.
The campaign, hosted by Hillels of Georgia and Hillel UGA, has raised $6.4 million to date, more than 80% of its $8 million goal, according to the press release. The largest gift to date is from The Marcus Foundation, a nonprofit that supports organizations working in sustainability and community food resources, according to the foundation website.
In 2021, the HGA Board of Directors determined that Hillel UGA had outgrown its current location. The new facility will serve as a gathering place for members of the UGA and Athens Jewish community and provide a space to host programs and activities, according to the press release. Construction began on April 24, 2022, and is expected to be completed in August 2023.
The facility will be at the former location of the Baxter Street Bookstore. It will be 10,000 square feet of space, including programming, communal and open multi-use space, a new kosher kitchen and “state-of-art technological services to enhance students’ experience,” according to the press release.
“We are so excited with how our building and program plans are taking shape and with the momentum building for our fantastic new home,” Jeremy Lichtig, Hillel campus director, said. “We are confident it will allow us to expand our reach and deliver excellent, meaningful programs to our incoming and continuing students.”