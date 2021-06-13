University of Georgia sorority Gamma Phi Beta has removed legacy preference from its recruitment process. The decision, which was made by Gamma Phi Beta’s International Council, is part of a larger initiative to increase diversity within the organization, according to Grace Daigre, Vice President of Recruitment for UGA’s Executive Panhellenic Council.

Creating a more equitable process

Legacy, or granting preference to students whose family were members of the same sorority or fraternity, has been re-evaluated as a practice that potentially hinders diversity within Greek life.

“When you emphasize the importance of legacies, it is very easy to get stuck in your ways,” said Olivia Lamme, a member of Gamma Phi Beta at UGA. “On the issue of diversity, you’re not bringing in new people if you’re keeping it in the family.”

UGA has only been integrated since 1961, when a federal district court ordered the immediate admission of Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter. This means that while white students could potentially trace family lineage back to the introduction of Greek life to UGA, people of color have only had that opportunity for 60 years. Because of this, legacy preference can grant white students who are rushing an advantage throughout the recruitment process.

Gamma Phi Beta’s recent decision to do away with this consideration follows a wake of other changes that the UGA Greek Life Office, the Executive Panhellenic Council and the Interfraternity Council have been putting into place in an attempt to make Greek life more inclusive.

In 2020, the Greek Life Office established a permanent Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This committee operates with the goal of “creating educational opportunities for members and reviewing our policies and practices to ensure they are both equitable and inclusive” Daigre said in an email.

The changes largely resulted from the publication of 179 testimonials in June 2020 by the organization Pledge Against Racism, detailing a history of discrimination within Greek life at UGA.

Witnessing change

Within Gamma Phi Beta, removing legacy is not the only change that has been made to promote diversity.

“In our chapter we have this thing called Betty which is like essentially a diversity and inclusion type program,” Lamme said. “We’ve done topics on homophobia, Black Lives Matter — just the issue of not diversity in Greek life.”

Betty works in the form of presentations that are meant to educate members and start conversations on topics that may be otherwise difficult to discuss, Lamme said.

Gamma Phi Beta has attempted to make the recommendation letter practice easier as well. Recommendation letters can be exclusionary because they ask recruits to present letters of recommendation from Greek life alumni. Lamme said Gamma Phi Beta now allows current members to write recommendation letters for people who are rushing, rather than requiring the letter to come from alumni.

Daigre said that many chapters at UGA still honor legacy and ask for recommendation letters from alumni. It remains to be seen what the Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Greek Life will change now that it has been formed, but Lamme hopes students will witness tangible change over the next few years.

Daigre said in an email that some changes have already been made, such as making the recruitment registration fee a flat fee, offering scholarships for this fee and increasing educational opportunities on diversity and racial issues within sorority chapters at UGA.

“I just hope we can make strides that it’s not about race,” Lamme said. “It’s not about what you look like. It’s like what I said before, it’s just getting to know a girl and giving the girl the chance and making her feel comfortable for you to get to know her.”