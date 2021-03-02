The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a University of Georgia employee Monday on two counts of child molestation, according to a GBI press release.
The GBI learned that Obadiah Lindsey, a 26-year-old maintenance worker for UGA’s grounds department allegedly had sexual contact with an Athens minor during a separate investigation by the GBI’s Americus office. GBI’s Region 11 investigative office, which covers Athens-Clarke County, conducted its own investigation and obtained probable cause to obtain warrants for Lindsey’s arrest, according to the release.
The UGA Police Department assisted the GBI in locating and arresting Lindsey. Lindsey was booked into the Clarke County Jail, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 706-552-2309 or on the GBI’s online tips page.