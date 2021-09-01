The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a University of Georgia student on human trafficking charges while he was coming out of class in Park Hall on Tuesday, according to a GBI press release.
The student, Nicholas Fernandez, 23, has been charged with kidnapping, statutory rape, child molestation, aggravated child molestation and sex trafficking of a minor in Athens-Clarke County. He has also been charged with sex trafficking of a minor and enticing a minor in Cook County, according to the release.
GBI was requested by the Sparks, Georgia, police department to assist with a missing person’s case in April 2020. The investigation led agents to the home of Brady Hart, 50, in Chestertown, Maryland. A 14-year-old girl was found at Hart’s residence, and further investigation led to Fernandez being identified as Hart’s associate, according to the release.
Fernandez was previously arrested in Cook County in July for interference with custody, conspiracy to commit interstate interference with custody and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the release.
GBI has secured warrants for Hart and charged him with kidnapping, sex trafficking of a minor and enticing a minor in Athens-Clarke County, as well as four other charges in Cook County.
The investigation so far has only identified one victim but is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI’s regional office in Douglas at 912-389-4103 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-TIPS or online here.