The Georgia Bulldogs arrived back in Athens on Tuesday around 3 p.m. from Indianapolis following their National Championship win over the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday evening.
Coach Kirby Smart and championship players like Stetson Bennett, Nakobe Dean and Zamir White greeted large crowds of fans with smiles and open arms, signing autographs and taking photos as buses pulled in near the indoor practice facility entrance on Rutherford Street.
More than 4,500 fans tuned into an Instagram live on the Georgia Football account for an unforgettable moment.
#DawgNation‼️— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
Your NATIONAL CHAMPIONS are scheduled to arrive at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens at approximately 3:00pm this afternoon. #GoDawgs
The Champs Are Here ‼️@KirbySmartUGA #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/XfuqRog94u— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
A man of the people ‼️ @NakobeDean #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/b3vJNNdH01— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
Celebrations are underway for the big win, and not just in Athens. A Google search under “Georgia bulldogs” shows results of the final national championship score with digital fireworks taking over the page.
A parade will be held in Athens Saturday with plans stated for gates to open at noon. The National Championship parade will start on Lumpkin Street at 12:30 p.m. with a Dawg Walk following at 1 p.m. The parade will end at Sanford Stadium at 2 p.m. for a formal program. Regular gameday procedures will be followed and campus will open to visitors on Saturday starting at 7 a.m.