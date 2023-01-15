On Sunday, two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Devin Willock, 20, a football player at the University of Georgia, and Chandler LeCroy, 24, a member of the team’s recruitment staff, died in the crash.
Two other passengers were injured in the crash, both also members of the football program. They are in stable condition.
ACCPD responded to the scene of the accident at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the release, an initial investigation indicated that the 2021 Ford Expedition, driven by LeCroy, was traveling southbound when the vehicle veered off the road, striking two power poles and several trees.
Willock died at the scene as a result of his injuries. LeCroy was transported to a local hospital by EMS where she died as a result of her injuries, the release said.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. This is the first fatal motor vehicle crash of 2023 in Athens-Clarke County, according to the release.
Willock played in all 15 games for Georgia during the 2022-23 season, starting two at right guard. He was in attendance for the Bulldogs’ championship parade and celebration on Saturday.
A statement from the University of Georgia Athletic Association was released on Sunday morning.
“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department,” the statement read. “We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released a statement as well.
“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way,” Smart said. “He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”