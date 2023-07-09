Once you part the Georgia-red tidal wave of customers inside the University of Georgia bookstore, you may see a friendly face at the counter, a woman named Georgia Gee. And yes, that’s her real name.
While she may not be as well-known as Kirby Smart, for bookstore customers and employees, Gee — who has worked at UGA for nearly 20 years — represents a vital pillar of campus life and support.
The idea to work at the bookstore first entered Gee’s mind in 2003, when one of her church members told her one Sunday that they needed help at Follett Textbook Exchange, the company that runs the bookstore. She had previously worked at radio stations around Georgia and operated a daycare before retiring. However, Gee, 80, has never been one for idleness, and was excited by the prospect of working again. She set up an interview on Jan. 13, 2004, and began working at the bookstore the next day.
Once FTX closed its store on Baxter Street, they transferred Gee to the UGA bookstore. Gee has been there ever since, and she hopes to be there a little while longer.
According to Gee, an average day at the bookstore would not have a crowd of customers, but a steady line that keeps them busy. The bookstore has tours for local public schools and prospective students and that’s when a lot of customers come through.
With summer orientations and tours happening, the bookstore has been especially busy as of late, and the crowd usually comes with a lot of questions.
“I try to help anybody that I can. I put myself in their shoes…and try to help them all out,” Gee said.” I try to make all my customers welcome. I treat them like I would want to be treated. I’m a people person, so I love to talk. And most customers like to talk too.”
But Gee is more than just a friendly cashier, and often finds herself providing support to students on campus.
“When new students come in the fall, I’ve had them come in and say, ‘Can you be my mom away from home?’ And I always say yes,” Gee said.“I feel like if I can make them feel more at home and more at ease with the surroundings here in Athens…that’s probably something making somebody happy that day.”
Aside from her relationship with the students, interactions with customers are a major reason why Gee has stayed at the bookstore for almost 20 years.
Self-described die-hard Bulldogs fan and alum Vicki Pound drove all the way from Houston to Athens to celebrate her parents’ 60th wedding anniversary. While she was in town, she decided to visit the bookstore to hunt for gifts for her husband and fellow alumni in Houston, along with supplies for their football watch parties.
It was graduation day and the store was packed full of recent grads and their families. After braving the line, Pound made it to the counter where she met Gee.
Although Pound didn’t have much time to talk to Gee, the line shortened, and the two had the time to have a good conversation.
Gee told Pound how she tries to fill the motherly void for students far away from home, and Pound told the cashier she was an unsung hero, that her compassionate attitude may have inspired football players to stay at the school, and might have even helped UGA win the national championship. Pound became emotional when recalling the interaction.
“[The bookstore] has a whole dadgum jewel right there,” Pound said. “I had the best feeling when I left campus that day…People should strive to have a work ethic like hers,”
But for Gee — who has worked since she was 7 years old — said the opportunity to stay busy doesn’t feel like a job at all.
Gee is a team lead at the bookstore, and she trains most of the cashiers. This allows her to develop close bonds with employees that last even beyond their time behind the counter.
Madison Beasley, a senior linguistics major at UGA, has been working alongside Gee at the bookstore for about a year. She said spending time with Gee is the highlight of her shifts. Beasley described Gee’s kindful nature, witty sense of humor and how she always checks in on the younger cashiers to see how she’s doing.
“[Gee] is just so caring,” said Beasley. “She really is like a grandmother kind of figure.”
And like any good grandmother, Beasley recounted how Gee always carries Werther’s hard caramel candy to give to the younger folk, calling the candy a “cup of coffee.” Even though it seems like such a small thing, that’s what Beasley considers her most memorable experiences with Gee, because it’s such a sweet thing to do (pun intended).
She also noted that repeat customers will come in often just to speak to Gee.
There’s even one couple who call Gee their “daughter,” and Gee calls them “mom and dad.” They come weekly to bring Gee baked goods—or vice versa—and to check on one another, like friends would do.
According to Beasley, Gee forms lots of these connections with customers every week, leaving her mark on every person she meets.
Gee was nominated and won the 2021 Cashier of the Year Award from the Auxiliary and Financial Department of UGA.
Although Gee has seen many employees and managers come and go throughout the years, she feels all have respected her, regardless of her age. And despite her age, Gee isn’t ready to retire yet.
“My kids asked me, ‘Mama, when are you gonna retire and stay home?’ I tell them, when I turn 88, I’ll start thinking about it,” Gee said. “Until then, if the good Lord gives me strength, I’ll be at work. If I were to quit work and stay at home, I honestly feel that in a year or year and a half, I would be dead. And that’s not a good feeling. So, therefore, I’m coming to work.”