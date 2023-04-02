On Wednesday, the upcoming fiscal year budget for the state of Georgia, which included a $66 million decrease in funding for the University System of Georgia, was passed. The budget will now go to Gov. Brian Kemp for approval.
The FY 2024 budget allotted $3.1 billion to USG, which oversees the 26 public colleges and universities in Georgia. According to a USG statement released Thursday, the budget comes after 20 of those institutions were already set to receive decreased funding in the coming year under the state’s funding formula due to declines in enrollment.
The statement said the decrease in funding is “a cut that will impact teaching budgets, staff and students across the state.” At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USG budget was cut by about 10%, totalling about $230 million, which the statement said has never been restored. The funding they are set to receive for FY 2024 will primarily cover existing costs such as faculty and staff salaries.
According to data from the USG, the University of Georgia’s funding will be cut by nearly $12 million, the largest reduction out of all the schools.
The FY 2024 budget also includes salary raises for state law enforcement officers between $4,000-6,000 to allow for increased cost of living, while teachers and other state and university employee salaries were raised by $2,000.
“This is an incredibly disappointing outcome, given the work done over the years by our state leaders to elevate higher education and send Georgia on a path to ascension,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in the statement. “It will have a significant impact on institutions and the services that students and families depend on to advance their prosperity and help Georgia succeed.”
The statement said some institutions may “carry forward” funding that was not used into the next fiscal year, but since these funds are earned and retained by each individual institution, they can not be moved from one institution to another. At the end of the last fiscal year, the university system reported $504 million in carry forward funds but 82% of the funds concentrated on only six schools, including four USG research institutions: UGA, Augusta University, Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia State University.
Kemp has 40 days to either approve or deny the budget after it was sent to him. Kemp has expressed some concerns with budget items, stating that there are “significant holes” in the budget and objected over the $66 million university system budget cut, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.