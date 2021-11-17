Georgia football linebacker Adam Anderson, who has been charged with rape, was released from jail on Nov. 17, according to his attorney Steve Sadow.
Records from the Athens-Clarke County Clerk of Court show that Anderson’s bond was set at $25,000.
The account of another woman who alleged Anderson raped her in October 2020 was presented at Anderson’s bond hearing Wednesday, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. The incident allegedly occurred at Athens Ridge, which is in Oconee County, and is being investigated by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Anderson will be allowed to continue fall semester classes at the University of Georgia and then will have to relocate to his hometown of Rome, after which he will be barred from being in the Athens area except for legal matters, the Banner-Herald reported.
Anderson has been in jail since he turned himself in on Nov. 10 after a woman accused him of raping her on Oct. 29 in Athens.
“Now we can concentrate on affirming his innocence,” Sadow, Anderson’s attorney, said in an email to The Red & Black on Nov. 17.