At the Georgia Museum of Natural History, every day is a bones day.
On Dec. 7, curators Nikki Castleberry and Nicole Pontzer stand in the gallery space of the Georgia Museum of Natural History as they discuss the layout of the room. Glass display cases are open, spotlights are off and animal specimens lie waiting to be put into position. Today, Nikki and Nicole are the only ones in the space, but not for long.
On Jan. 10, 2022, the museum plans to reopen its doors to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shut down, with an exhibit spotlighting the state’s many diverse ecosystems called “This Place We Call Georgia.”
“We wanted to represent kind of the vision of what the museum is, which is to keep the natural history of Georgia for the public,” Pontzer said. “So we decided to create the exhibit around the diversity and the things that make Georgia unique ecologically historically.”
Castleberry said the goal of the exhibit is to showcase a little bit of all the collections that the museum has to offer, including botany and archeology specimens.
“A lot of people don't know how broad our museum is, how many different collections are involved,” Pontzer said.
Pontzer said specimens on display come from regions including the Ridge and Valley area of north Georgia, the Piedmont of central Georgia and the Coastal Plain of south Georgia, but the areas featured don’t stop where the land does. The exhibit will also feature specimens gathered from the Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary on the continental shelf off Georgia’s coast. Specimens can no longer be gathered from the reef, and are unique to the museum’s collection.
“The reason why we are as [ecologically] diverse as we are is because we have so many unique eco-regions within Georgia,” Castleberry said, “If you think of someplace like Tennessee, you know, they're gonna have the Piedmont, the mountains and that's it.”
Pontzer said hours will be announced on the museum’s social media pages closer to opening, and will initially be limited. During this time, guests are welcome to stop by and view the exhibit, but its grand opening will be on Jan. 29, when the Friends of the Georgia Museum of Natural History will host their annual fundraising celebration.
However, the upcoming exhibit is only a fraction of what the museum has to offer.
Castleberry said most recently the museum has inherited collections from Northeastern University and the Fernbank Museum of Natural History. These specimens are far larger than the museum can hold. Pontzer said that some are kept with different departments on campus and others are housed at the museum’s annex. These collections include specimens from across the United States and as far away as Australia, and include everything from bullfrogs to baboons to humpback whales.
Pontzer said there just isn’t the space to display everything, but that doesn’t mean these samples don’t have value.
“We are a storehouse for the knowledge of things,” Pontzer said. “There is so much diversity that gets lost due to extinction. Natural history museums preserve the history and the understanding of a place in the natural world.”
Castleberry said preserving the specimens is also important from a research perspective.
“[If] somebody comes up with a research question that says, ‘I wonder if XYZ is different than it was 100 years ago?’ How do you answer those questions unless somehow you can look back at things from 100 years ago?” Castleberry said. “If nobody was taking and preserving or holding on to this stuff, those questions would never be able to be answered.”
Castleberry said the museum is able to extract DNA from tissue samples that are over 100 years old and does research with stable isotopes that don’t degrade.
Intern Lauren Doris said the museum additionally helps researchers catalog samples they bring in.
The museum also participates in outreach projects. Pontzer and Castleberry said it’s a popular destination for school field trips, and they offer internships for course credit and directed studies to UGA students. Casteberry said these programs are popular with students studying biology, entomology, ecology, scientific illustration and a variety of other disciplines.
“I already had my career planned out,” Doris, a biology major pursuing healthcare and interning as a degree requirement said. “But this made me consider other things.”