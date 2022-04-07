Georgia House Bill 1 is awaiting action from Gov. Brian Kemp after passing the Senate on Monday. The measure aims to eliminate public universities and technical colleges’ ability to designate areas of campus as free speech zones, instead allowing free expression in all generally accessible common areas on campuses.
First introduced in November 2020, the Republican-sponsored bill, also known as the “Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act,” will go into effect in July of this year if Kemp signs it.
State rep. Josh Bonner from Fayetteville, one of the bill’s six sponsors, said FORUM will protect students’ First Amendment rights.
“The overall intent is to protect the First Amendment rights of those that are part of our campus communities, and it does so by making sure that the university system does not ban any expressive activity,” Bonner said.
Bonner said the bill will eliminate free speech zones — described as being spaces on campus designated for the expression of individuals’ First Amendment rights — instead expanding free expression to any commonly accessible space on campus.
Going into Sanford Stadium or standing up in the middle of a lecture class to engage in expression doesn’t qualify as generally or commonly accessible, Bonner said, and wouldn’t be permitted by the bill. Bonner cited Tate Student Center as an example of a commonly accessible area.
Currently, University of Georgia policy designates three areas to be used for expressive activity: the North West Lawn, Tate Plaza and Memorial Plaza. If passed, FORUM prevents the designation of these areas for expressive activity, making all of campus a free speech zone, but administration could still encourage them to be used for such, Bonner said.
To utilize these zones if you are not affiliated with UGA, you must reserve a time and day through Jan Davis Barham, the associate dean of students. FORUM will eliminate this process, but the universities’ administrations will still have the right to set time, place and manner restrictions if they are content-neutral, meaning they apply to everyone and not just specific groups.
For example, Bonner said lawful regulations could include universities restricting photos or posters larger than a certain size, setting a time expressive activities can’t be held after or banning the use of bull horns.
Last semester, preachers held a demonstration at Tate Plaza featuring signs and messages that many students told The Red & Black they found to be offensive and made them feel unsafe, leading them to question why using that language is allowed.
“The rights guaranteed by the First Amendment, including the right to free speech and free expression, are of the utmost importance, and the University System of Georgia is committed to protecting those rights,” said the University System of Georgia.
UGA declined to comment and directed The Red & Black to USG.