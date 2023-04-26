UGA and Georgia Power officials gathered Friday for the announcement of the Georgia Power gift to the university at the Electric Mobility Summit at the Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel. Pictured left to right are Donald Leo, College of Engineering dean; Bentina Terry, senior vice president of customer strategy and solutions at Georgia Power; UGA President Jere W. Morehead; Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power; Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost S. Jack Hu; and Meredith Lackey, executive vice president of external affairs and nuclear development at Georgia Power. (Andrew Davis Tucker/UGA)