Georgia Power has gifted $5 million to the University of Georgia’s College of Engineering for electric mobility, also known as e-mobility, according to a UGA Media press release.
Kim Greene, Georgia Power chairman, president and CEO, announced the gift at the second annual Electric Mobility Summit. The summit, hosted by UGA, brings together “leaders in academics, research, industry and government to discuss opportunities and challenges in the e-mobility sector,” the release said.
“Electric vehicle technology and innovation is already making a positive impact here in our state—from more EVs on the road every day, to the incredible economic growth we see thanks to new jobs and investment being driven by the industry,” Greene said in the release. “At Georgia Power, we’re committed to helping that growth continue, and we know that having the workforce ready to support it is key.”
The gift is the largest single gift in the College of Engineering’s history, the release said. It will fund multiple programs and opportunities related to electric transportation and accompanying technology and infrastructure. The money will be distributed across four areas: cultivation of an e-mobility network, e-mobility scholarships, e-mobility research and e-mobility community partnerships.
This is the second gift Georgia Power has made to UGA to support e-mobility. In April 2022, the company made a $250,000 gift to create the Georgia Power Electric Mobility Distinguished Professorship, an endowed faculty position in the College of Engineering, according to the release.
“Through our long-standing partnership with Georgia Power, UGA is expanding the educational opportunities available to our students and contributing to the economic development of our state,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said in the release.
Georgia Power’s contributions aim to further advance the e-mobility sector in Georgia, which has been an era of economic growth in recent years, according to the release.
Last year, UGA announced its Electric Mobility Initiative, which provides funding for new e-mobility projects and brings together leaders to discuss innovative approaches to e-mobility across Georgia and the region. According to the release, UGA will soon launch a faculty hiring initiative to recruit 10 leading researchers in the field of e-mobility.