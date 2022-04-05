Georgia House Bill 1, the “Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act,” is awaiting action from Governor Brian Kemp after passing in the Senate on Monday, April 4. Introduced in Nov. 2020, the Republican-sponsored bill will go into effect July 2022, depending on Gov. Kemp’s final decision.
“What the bill does is, is to establish the fact that any commonly accessible space on a university campus, is essentially a free speech zone,” said Josh Bonner, Fayetteville representative and one of the bill’s six sponsors.
Currently, UGA policy designates three areas to be used for expressive activity: the North West Lawn, Tate Plaza and Memorial Plaza.