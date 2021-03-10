It’s not often you see a university president double as African royalty, or as Daniel Wubah called it, “wearing two hats.”
Daniel A. Wubah, president of Pennsylvania’s Millersville University and University of Georgia alumnus, discussed his journey to becoming university head and Ghanaian tribal king in UGA’s African Studies Institute’s spring 2021 virtual lecture on Tuesday.
Wubah presented a three-part lecture entitled “Rethinking Hierarchy: Perspectives of Servant Leadership as Tribal King and University President.” He opened with a recap of his upbringing in Ghana.
When he was a junior in college, Wubah received an opportunity to come to America to further his education after his alma mater, the University of Cape Coast in Ghana, closed down. He wrote letters to UGA botanist Melvin Fuller, who became his mentor and encouraged Wubah to continue his studies in Athens. Wubah followed Fuller’s advice, earning a doctorate in botany from UGA after receiving a master’s in biology from the University of Akron in Ohio.
Wubah described his life as a series of doors opened due to hard work and perseverance. He said opportunities are missed when one “sits in one place” instead of making active progress towards goals.
He encouraged listeners to “know when to say no,” and to leave circumstances that hinder growth and potential, whether that be school, a job or any other phase in life.
Wubah became a tribal king by birthright. With his parents being descendants of royalty, he began preparing to ascend the throne at an early age. The president is referred to by his royal name, Nana Ofosu Peko III, when back home in his town of Breman Asikuma, Ghana.
His roles as king involve overseeing financial development, handling conflicts between citizens and ensuring overall peace within the district he represents. While he can’t publicly interact with the residents he governs, the job still calls for compassion, which Wubah said he shows through acts of public service.
“At the end of the day, I look at myself as having these two communities on my two shoulders,” Wubah said, referencing Millersville University and Breman Asikuma. “I’m not sitting on the top, I’m rather at the bottom [of the metaphorical leadership pyramid].”
Wubah acknowledged that he alone couldn’t juggle both roles efficiently, not to mention, be an active husband and father of two daughters in the meantime. He praised his wife for handling duties that arise when he’s busy serving as president or tribal king, referring to her as his “secret weapon.”
Wubah spent the remainder of the lecture comparing and contrasting the two roles, referencing more similarities than differences. He emphasized the fact that he became an African tribal king by chance, but worked his way to the position of American university president by choice.
“I consider being both a president and a king a privilege,” Wubah said. “[The privilege is] an opportunity to lead a legacy by helping my people.”