Gov. Brian Kemp made five appointments to the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents, according to a press release from Jan. 3.
Cade Joiner and T. Dallas Smith will serve as at-large members. Joiner, a Brookhaven resident, graduated from the University of Georgia in 2001 before founding Shred-X Secure Document Destruction, a professional shredding service. He is the Chairman of the National Federation of Independent Business of Georgia and works as a board member for other organizations, according to the press release. In 2019 he was named co-chairman of the Georgians First Commission.
Smith founded the T. Dallas Smith & Company, specializing in tenant representation, where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer and oversees company-related brokerage affairs. As a Georgia State University alumnus, Joiner acts as the university’s Chair of the Real Estate Committee, according to the press release.
Harold Reynolds will represent the 10th Congressional District. Currently he works as the Chief Executive Officer of BankSouth Holding Company in Greene County. Reynolds earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial systems engineering from Georgia Tech, according to the press release. He served as a board member to the State Board of Technical and Adult Education — now called the Technical College System of Georgia — for 13 years.
Bulloch County native Everett Kennedy is set to represent the 12th Congressional District. He is the Chief Executive Officer and Broker of Berkshire Hathaway Kennedy Realty where he specialized in residential and commercial sales and development for 37 years. According to the release, Kennedy is the current president of the Statesboro Board of Realtors.
Finally, Lowery May will represent the 14th Congressional District. May graduated from UGA and lives in Rome, Georgia. She is actively involved in Leadership Georgia after serving as program chair in 2015, according to the release. She serves on the Georgia Student Finance Commission, which aims to help “students access higher education by providing financial aid options and programs to make college more affordable,” according to its website.
Kemp thanked exiting board members in the release and said he has worked “closely” with each of the five new members. He described them as “honest, hardworking, and committed to our state’s long-term success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.