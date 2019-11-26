Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Rachel Little, a Loganville resident and paralegal for a pharmaceutical company, to the University System of Georgia Board of Regents. Kemp announced the appointment in a Nov. 22 press release.
Little will fill the position left by C. Dean Alford, who resigned from the board in October after he was charged with racketeering and criminal attempt to commit theft by taking.
Little, who graduated with a degree in political science from Georgia State University, serves on the citizens’ advisory board for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, according to the release. She previously served on the Georgia Department of Driver Services board of directors and as vice chair of the controversial Georgia Immigration Enforcement Review Board, which was dissolved in May. Little also works as a senior paralegal for the animal health division of Boehringer Ingelheim, a global pharmaceutical company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.