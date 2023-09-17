David Graves has been named director of undergraduate admissions at the University of Georgia, according to a UGA Media Relations press release.
In this role, Graves will oversee student recruitment and application review for first-year and transfer applicants, new student orientation and the awards process for most of UGA’s merit-based scholarships, the release said.
“David is a respected and dedicated leader at UGA, and he is well known across the field of admissions,” Andy Borst, vice provost for enrollment management, said in the release. “He has a passion for helping students and parents feel comfortable and excited as they apply to UGA.”
Graves holds a bachelor’s in history and masters in English from Clemson University and has over 30 years of experience in admissions. He joined UGA in 1997 and has held several positions in the office of admissions, including assistant director, associate director, senior associate director and interim director, according to the release. He has run the UGA Admissions Blog for the last 15 years.
“David’s engagement in admissions has made a lasting impact, and his leadership will be instrumental as UGA continues to attract thousands of applicants as the flagship institution of Georgia,” Marisa Anne Pagnattaro, vice president for instruction and senior vice provost for academic planning, said in the release.
Graves has been a presenter and member of regional and national admissions associations, including the National Association for College Admissions Counseling and the Southern Association for Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Counselors, the release said.
Outside of his responsibilities at UGA, Graves has also volunteered with Camp Sunshine, a camp for children with cancer, for the last 29 years.