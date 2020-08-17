The COVID-19 pandemic looms large as students prepare for the first day of school. The University of Georgia has taken steps such as requiring masks on campus and rearranging furniture to ensure students, faculty and staff across campus have a safe learning and working environment.
Here are some tips to remember before sitting down at the Tate Student Center or catching up with friends before class.
Don’t move the furniture
Chairs, tables and couches in common areas have been moved to allow for six feet of social distance, as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UGA staff have reorganized classrooms, study spaces and dining hall seating.
Pay attention to signs around campus
The signs in the Tate Student Center, the Main Library and other locations have been set up to remind students to practice social distancing, keep their masks on and not move furniture. These signs are important, and will also include which direction to walk and how far apart to stand. Make sure to read the COVID-19 signage before walking into any building or classroom.
Don’t go behind the plexiglass
Sheets of plexiglass have been set up at desks and podiums in classrooms and in lecture halls and offices. The Facilities Management Division has installed the plexiglass, which is available in different sizes and colors. The plastic barriers are designed to “reduce the chance of direct person-to-person droplet transmission,” according to the UGA coronavirus response website. While social media posts have criticized the efficacy of the barriers, it’s still important to keep everyone safe by staying on opposite sides of the plastic.
Download the Grubhub app
The Bolton lunch rush will look different this year. Dining halls are only open to students with a meal plan, and downloading the Grubhub app is a quick way to successfully grab a meal at dining halls and retail restaurants on campus.
Through Grubhub, students with a meal plan can make a reservation or pick up to-go orders. Grubhub is also available for popular spots like Panda Express, Chick-fil-A, Barberitos and Starbucks at Tate Student Center.
Take your time to get to class
Over the summer, UGA added five minutes to class changes, meaning students have 20 minutes to get to class. It will probably take more than 20 minutes to walk all the way across campus, but the extra time could save you from taking a bus or allow you to stop and talk with friends.
Be courteous on the bus
All campus transit will have signs indicating which seats are available. Gone are the days of a crowded Orbit or a packed Milledge bus at the end of the day. There will be times someone can’t fit on the bus because it’s full, or someone might run on at the last second and accidentally get too close. Be aware of your surroundings, and understand that everyone is trying to navigate this new normal together.
