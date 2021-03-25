In an effort to provide relief during the ongoing pandemic, the U.S. Department of Education will continue providing financial resources to colleges and universities through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
Established last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, HEERF allows institutions to distribute grants to students in relation to financial challenges brought by COVID-19.
The continuation in aid comes shortly after the passing of the American Rescue Plan in March, allocating nearly $40 billion for colleges.
The Department of Education has issued new guidance, now allowing colleges to use funds received under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 for lost revenue reimbursement and costs as far back as March 13, 2020, rather than only using the funds for expenses incurred on or after Dec. 27, 2020.
In addition, the department is issuing additional guidance in calculating how much money those who are eligible receive, as well as an updated FAQ for the Public and Private Nonprofit Institution Grants and Proprietary Institution Grant Funds for Students.
The updated FAQ will provide more emphasis on support for students with exceptional needs such as those dual enrolled, refugees, asylum seekers or continuing education, as well as enable institutions to use their grants to remove student debts, support student services and expand opportunities for student and institution needs posed by the pandemic.
The Department of Education has recently permitted and informed institutions to reach out to students eligible for temporarily expanded criteria of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Students who are eligible for state or federal work study programs or have zero expected family contribution for the current academic year now qualify for SNAP. This includes those eligible for the maximum Pell Grant.
Students that meet one of the two criterias may receive benefits if they meet all other financial and non-financial SNAP requirements.