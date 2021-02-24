The University of Georgia’s annual Holmes-Hunter Signature Lecture is given by a distinguished scholar or public figure and focuses on race relations. This year’s lecture was conducted virtually with guest speakers Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Charlayne Hunter-Gault.
Gates is a Peabody award-winning historian and a Harvard University professor with an extensive bibliography and documentary filmography, mostly focusing on the topic of race. Gates is also the host of popular PBS show, "Finding Your Roots."
Rather than giving a lecture, Gates decided to interview UGA alumna Charlayne Hunter-Gault, who was one of the first two Black students to enroll at the University of Georgia in 1961.
Since graduating from UGA in 1963, Hunter-Gault has gone on to write for The New York Times, serve as the Johannesburg bureau chief for CNN, publish a memoir about her experiences at UGA and win multiple Peabody awards.
The webinar kicked off with an introduction and welcome from President Jere Morehead and Assistant to the President Alton Standifer. Jahmani Smith, a senior mechanical engineering student and president of the UGA chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, introduced the speakers.
Gates began the interview by reminiscing on how he watched Hunter-Gault enroll at UGA when he was 8 years old on his 12-inch black and white television.
Gates then asked Hunter-Gault who her heroes were growing up, and she responded her heroes were her mother and her grandmother who were always there for her.
Hunter-Gault said she always had to look very presentable around campus, and the two scholars discussed how civil rights activists in the 1960s always seemed to wear their Sunday best.
Gates recalled how his mother used to be very adamant about lathering on lotion after he got out of the swimming pool as a kid, “so you don't look ashy because you can’t embarrass the race,” his mother would say. Gates described this need to always look presentable to the public and white people in particular as “part of the apparatus of the American apartheid.”
“Any flaw that we had could be used not only against us personally, but against everybody [of our race],” Gates said.
The discussion then turned to Hunter-Gault’s time at UGA and the struggles she faced while earning her degree. She discussed people who supported her through tough times, and many who actually surprised her, such as two Jewish women who spontaneously cooked dinner for her one night and sparked a friendship.
Many of Hunter-Gault’s professors were supportive of her as well, and one even invited her to his home for dinner.
The conversation then turned to Hunter-Gault’s life post-graduation and today’s climate of journalism and news media. Hunter-Gault described how different news is today with the internet and so much going on in the world. She also emphasized the importance of local news.
Hunter-Gault said the most important news story she ever covered was when she had the opportunity to interview Nelson Mandela because of the way that Americans identified with the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.
The lecture was wrapped up with a conclusion from Standifer and Gates urging students, especially Black and Brown people, to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The full recording of the lecture can be seen here.