Herschel Walker, the former Bulldogs running back who unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022, has re-enrolled at the University of Georgia, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
UGA’s Office of the Registrar confirmed Walker’s enrollment Thursday, and a university official said he was seen at an academic advisor's office at the Franklin College of Arts & Sciences, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Walker studied criminal justice at UGA in the 1980s while he played for the Bulldogs, but left before finishing his degree to play football professionally. He became the subject of controversy during his 2022 Senate run for multiple reasons, including his false claims that he graduated from UGA in the top 1% of his class.
Since his defeat by Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in December 2022 after a runoff, Walker has retreated from the public eye.