Growing up, University of Georgia graduate Jose Chavez and his family faced many financial challenges. Born in Santa Monica, California, Chavez was raised by young parents and a father of Mexican descent living in trailer parks and apartments till they moved to Georgia. Ever since, he would learn to appreciate the small things in life and the value of hard work.
When Chavez graduated from Lanier High School in 2015, he took a year off to figure out what his next steps would be — after attending the University of North Georgia and Georgia State University, Chavez would pursue a degree in sports broadcasting at Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
During Chavez's time at UGA, he noticed the lack of Hispanic students that attended. This was different for Chavez since he came from an area rich in diversity.
About 9.9% of Georgia’s population is Hispanic, according to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to data from the UGA Fact Book, of the nearly 40,000 students enrolled in 2020, less than 5.8% were Hispanic.
“As a Hispanic student [at UGA], there's only so few of us. I never let that discourage me because I knew I could use it to my advantage being a bilingual speaker,” Chavez said. “I kept going and didn't think I was lesser than anybody else. I knew that I was just as capable as everyone and I knew that I could be as great.”
After graduating from UGA in the spring of 2021 with a degree in journalism, a sports media certificate and a minor in Spanish, Chavez became a producer at WWSB in Sarasota, Florida, a local news station. As a producer, Chavez writes scripts and puts segments together for the station's 7 p.m. and weekend show.
“It’s wild, but I kind of already have my own show — my bosses always tell me, ‘I'm exceeding expectations’, so they keep throwing me into these new projects and I'm only two months in,” Chavez said. “They've built so much trust in me and I've built so much trust in them that they give me these opportunities.”
Another UGA alum, Alejandra Mejia, who works as a family law attorney in Johns Creek, was born in Bogotá, Colombia. Mejia moved to Georgia when she was five years old and graduated in 2015 with a dual degree in international affairs and Latin American studies.
After graduating, she would take a year off before attending the Emory University School of Law to pursue immigration law, but would soon find another field of law more interesting.
“I did a couple of things with immigration law, and I just didn't love it. The summer of my second year in law school I interned for a family law firm in Johns Creek,” Mejia said. “It just worked out and I really like family law. I'm still working with them to this day.”
After graduating from Emory and deciding to pursue family law, Mejia studied for three consecutive months for the bar exam to become a licensed attorney.
“It was your whole life. It was essentially a job. That's how people would describe it, you would start your job at 9 a.m. and you would study and do all the courses until about 5-6 p.m.,” Mejia said. “You did that every day, five to six days a week.”
After much preparation, Mejia would pass the bar exam and become a licensed attorney who assists families with divorce, child custody modifications and more.
Among all of her accomplishments, one of her proudest is being a Latina in a field with little representation. Many Hispanic clients come to Mejia for assistance because she understands their background and values.
“I would love for more Latinos to join me in this field. It's not easy to do but it's rewarding — a lot of Latinos are not getting the representation they deserve because many attorneys might not understand their culture and background and the implications they have on a case,” Mejia said. “At the end of the day, the type of work that I do is molded to each family unit and each individual — knowing what they value is important and a client sees that when they have me as their attorney.”