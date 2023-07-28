Historic Athens released a statement on Friday urging the University of Georgia to take steps to preserve the President’s House following the University System of Georgia’s decision to sell it.
Historic Athens commended UGA’ preservation of the historic building, which dates back to 1856. The organization said they were saddened by the choice to sell the house, but are hoping the university will take action to ensure the house’s preservation.
Historic Athens is urging UGA and USG to place a preservation easement on the house, which ensures perpetual preservation for historic properties. Securing an easement before the sale would “demonstrate UGA's dedication to preserving this historic treasure and may offer potential federal income tax deductions,” the statement said.
Historic Athens plans to work with UGA and stakeholders to find a path that would honor the house while supporting UGA’s plan to use money from the sale to support student success initiatives.
“We stand ready to collaborate to preserve and promote this historic gem,” the statement said. “Together, we can forge a path that celebrates the importance of the President's House and secures its place as an enduring symbol of UGA and the rich history of Athens.”
The group is also advocating for the establishment of a Prince Avenue Historic District, which would include the President’s House and the Taylor Grady House, the statement said.