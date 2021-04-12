April is Arab American Heritage month and marks the beginning of Ramadan — the Islamic holiday celebrated and observed by millions of Muslims around the world even amid a pandemic.
As the Islamic calendar approaches the ninth month, Ramadan is the 30-day fasting period for Muslims. From April 12 to May 12, or when the first sighting of the crescent moon is observed, Muslims will abstain from eating or drinking every day from sunrise to sunset. Muslims dedicate their time to praying five times a day while connecting with the community.
Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self improvement and heightened devotion to Islam and Allah.The spiritual rewards of fasting, increased charity and generosity are multiplied during the month.
Muslims believe it was during this month that Allah revealed the first verses of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad on the 27th and holiest night of Ramadan known as “The Night of Power” or Layla-al-Qadr in Arabic. It is believed that sacrificing sleep to study Islam on this day erases all past sins and one single good deed brings the blessings of 1,000 months.
Muslims immerse themselves in the recitation of the Quran during the holy month to fully connect to religion.
The observance also serves as a reminder of human frailty and dependence on Allah for sustenance. The fasting also serves to show what it feels like to be hungry and thirsty so Muslims can feel compassion for and a duty to help the poor and needy.
"When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of hell are closed and the devils are chained,” Prophet Muhammad said in the Quran, Islam’s sacred text.
The observance of the holy month is regarded as one of the Five Pillars — or duties — of Islam. The other pillars include the testimony of faith, prayer, charitable giving and making a pilgrimage to Mecca.
The predawn meal during Ramadan is called suhur and Muslims will not eat, drink or put any edible substance in their mouths until iftar, the nightly feast that breaks the fast. The schedule is dependent on location and usually follows the timetable of the nearest country.
Not only do Muslims refrain from food from dawn to dusk, but also from the use of tobacco products, sexual relations and sinful behavior. This also includes taking medication and chewing gum. Partaking in any of these behaviors “invalidates” fast for the day and can be made up later in the year or by providing a meal to a needy person for each day missed.
Although it is encouraged for all adult Mulsims, if one is chronically ill, traveling, young, elderly, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic or menstruating, fasting is advised against and not required.
Eid al-Fitr is the holiday that follows the end of Ramadan, a big three-day celebration also referred to as the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast.
During Eid, everyone comes together for gift exchanges and big meals with family, friends and their local Muslim community, usually at the Mosque, the place of worship for Muslims.
The University of Georgia Muslim Student Association will be hosting a Taraweeh prayer event at Tate on April 13. Taraweeh is additional ritual prayers performed by Sunni Muslims at night after the Isha prayer, the fifth praying time of the day.
The Muslim Student Association will also host an iftar night event on April 22 at Tate Grand Hall.