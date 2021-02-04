In the 16 days since President Joe Biden was sworn into office, he has signed over 25 executive orders. The executive actions primarily focus on the environment, the economy, equity, immigration and the coronavirus. One in particular has the potential to affect college students across the country: an executive order extending the pause on federal student loan payments.
The U.S. Department of Education will extend the pause on federal student loan payments and collections and keep the interest rate at zero until at least Sept. 30. They were initially due to expire on Jan. 31.
For borrowers with federal student loans, this means that there will be no interest accumulation and no required payments until Sept. 30. Payments may still be made throughout this time as the loans do not go away and the executive order does not forgive debt.
While campaigning, Biden vowed to cancel up to $10,000 in student debt per person. Certain progressive lawmakers, like Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have called on him to increase that amount to $50,000.
How to pay off student loans
Since federal student loan payments will not be collected or accrue interest, borrowers will be able to settle their payments by decreasing their principal student loan balance. Forbes suggests three ways for borrowers to pay off student loans faster.
Future higher education plans
The Biden campaign has proposed three main goals around education and training beyond high school to help Americans obtain college degrees, according to the campaign website.
Biden aims to invest in community colleges and training programs, make college more attainable for the middle class and support colleges that serve students of color, according to his campaign website.
Biden plans to Adopt Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposal to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for all families with a yearly income below $125,000, according to his website. Students who become public servants could qualify for up to $10,000 of student debt relief for every year of their service for up to five years.
He encourages high schools to provide curriculums to prepare students for job training, community colleges and four-year colleges. Biden aims to provide $18 billion in grants to colleges and universities that serve primarily students of color to help close the equity gaps, according to his campaign website.