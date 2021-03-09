Unlike the last two rounds of stimulus checks, many college students now qualify to receive aid through the newest coronavirus relief package passed by the U.S. Senate on March 6.
Totaling $1.9 trillion, the American Rescue Plan is the third coronavirus relief package passed by Congress since the beginning of the pandemic.
The newest package is expected to be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 9, and then signed into law by President Joe Biden by the end of the week, according to an article in CNBC.
Based on tax filing status, individuals who made $75,000 or less in one year and couples filing jointly who made less than $150,000 in one year qualify to receive the full direct payment of $1,400, according to an article in CNBC. Single filers making more than $75,000 but less than $80,000 and couples making more than $150,000 but less than $160,000 will receive partial payments, but those above the upper income thresholds will not receive a stimulus check.
This is an increase from the December coronavirus relief package that gave a maximum payment of $600 to individuals who made less than $75,000 and a maximum payment of $1,200 to couples filing jointly who made less than $150,000, according to an article in CNBC.
Similar to the previous relief packages, individuals and couples filing jointly will also be receiving additional aid if they claim dependents on their tax returns. The American Rescue Plan will give an additional $1,400 per dependent claimed by an individual or couple filing jointly.
There is also no limit on the amount of dependents someone can receive aid for, so an individual or couple filing jointly may receive an additional $1,400 for every dependent they claim on their tax return. Unlike previous relief packages, this also applies to adult dependents.
An adult dependent is classified as someone over the age of 18 years old who is claimed as a dependent on a family member’s tax return. This includes college students and disabled adults, who are commonly claimed as dependents, according to an article in CNBC.
The previous relief packages also deemed dependents older than 16 years old as ineligible for the stimulus aid, according to an article in CNET. This left many parents and guardians with dependent children between the ages of 16 and 18 years old without additional stimulus aid.
College students claimed as dependents who did not originally receive aid through the first two coronavirus relief packages may now receive aid through the family member that claimed them as a dependent.