Every year, we hear the freshman class gets smarter and smarter. Higher test scores, lower acceptance rates, more applicants.

But how true is it? Did they really beat your class’s SAT scores? Are there seriously more applicants than the year you applied?

Check out how your class stats compare to the UGA Class of 2023.

GPA

Everyone’s favorite predictor of where each class stacks up in comparison to the other. All grades boast scores that have made the process extremely competitive.

Average weighted GPA Class of 2020: 3.98

Class of 2021: 4.0

Class of 2022: above 4.0

Class of 2023: above 4.0

Test Scores

One of the most analyzed parts of an incoming student’s application is test scores. The SAT and ACT are the top two tests that admissions counselors look at to determine an admission decision.

SAT Class of 2020: 1302

Class of 2021: 1344

Class of 2022: 1400

Class of 2023: 1359

ACT Class of 2020: 29

Class of 2021: 30

Class of 2022: 30

Class of 2023: 31, university record

Acceptance Rate

If you have parents that attended UGA, you’ve probably heard them doubt their ability to get into the university if they were to reapply. This offhand remark is reflected in the decreasing acceptance rate, meaning that more people apply than get accepted every year.

Acceptance rate Class of 2020: 53%

Class of 2021: No data found

Class of 2022: 48%

Class of 2023: 45%

Class Size

The Class of 2023 is smaller than the two years before, both of which classes faced housing shortages.

First-year enrollment Class of 2020: 5,400

Class of 2021: 5,800

Class of 2022: 5,850

Class of 2023: 5,500

Number of Applications

The Class of 2023 continues a nine-year trend of more first-year applicants applying to UGA each year. Over the last four years, the admissions department has seen an increase of over 6,000 applications.

Application pool Class of 2020: 23,000

Class of 2021: 24,500

Class of 2022: 26,400

Class of 2023: 29,300, a university record

Diversity

The number of incoming minority students has increased by 14% since 2015.

Percent of students accepted who were minorities Class of 2020: 33% admitted students were minorities

Class of 2021: 34% admitted students were minorities

Class of 2022: 35% admitted students were minorities

Class of 2023: 34% admitted students were minorities *These students did not necessarily go on to enroll in the university.

