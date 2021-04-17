Because of the obstacles created by the pandemic, students at the University of Georgia have struggled to find valuable internships that typically provide career guidance, professional experience and networking opportunities.
Students are often tasked with scrolling through hundreds of job postings on websites, including LinkedIn, Indeed and Handshake, and making their resumes stand out among thousands of applicants.
UGA students shared four steps to take when finding an internship.
Apply to more than you think you need to
Emily Royal, a senior double major in advertising and interdisciplinary art and design, applied to 57 internships in hopes of finding one that would offer her a summer position. After not hearing back from many larger companies, Royal received an offer to work through the spring and summer as a marketing and communications intern for a bakery called Balkan Bites.
“Type in a keyword, something that you're interested in or something that you think you have experience in, and then just start applying for literally everything, even if it's something that you don't think you might want to do,” Royal said.
While the application process may seem tedious with having to rewrite cover letters or do multiple interviews, the pathway to success begins with applying. This step of the process is unavoidable, and students can improve their application skills just by applying, whether or not they get the final offer.
The UGA Career Center has available appointments and prerecorded webinars for students needing to workshop their resumes or cover letters.
Vary your job searches
Taylor Potter, a senior double major in entertainment media studies and film studies, applied to close to 50 internships, was asked to interview for three and ultimately accepted an offer to work as the marketing intern for Focus Features, a film distribution company.
“What I've been doing with my internship search so far to make myself a hireable candidate and to be well rounded is ... look for positions that do more than one thing,” Potter said.
Students looking for an internship experience related to their major should be open to a variety of industries and companies that may be hiring. Although students may not envision a career path in a specific company or field, the experience can be transferable to other jobs and bolster a resume for future internships.
“It's all about identifying opportunities that will give you the network and the transferable skills that will help you get to where you want to go,” Potter said.
Expect and prepare for interviews
Caroline Kurzawa, a junior journalism major, will be interning this summer with Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company. Kurzawa applied over the fall semester for a summer internship and received an offer in January after two rounds of interviews.
“I dressed comfortably but professionally and made sure I was ready for the Zoom ahead of time,” Kurzawa said, “I also made sure to make eye contact through the screen and answer questions thoughtfully.”
Students will most likely encounter interviews before their internship selection. Although this part may be the most nerve-wracking, employers are able to see which candidates will fit into their teams and get to know students outside of a resume.
Don’t worry if you don’t get an answer
Internships offer valuable experience to students who are looking for hard job skills before entering the workforce, which means there are millions of students searching for internships every year. Companies may not have the time or care to send all applicants a rejection letter.
With such a low return rate on responses to internship applications, the reality of the internship process is that the competition continues to grow and students must vary their approach to finding internships. There are many resources, including the UGA Career Center, that can provide guidance to students struggling with finding an internship.
“I heavily suggest applying for smaller companies,” Royal said. “They are more likely to get back to you faster and get back to you at all.”
Students may get discouraged by the lengthy and slow-moving process, but they should know that most students relate to the difficulty of finding an internship. Challenges with application criteria, scrolling through job postings, not hearing anything after applying and interview stressors are exceedingly normal.
“At the end of the day, I don't think there's really ever a science to it,” Potter said. “It really just comes down to a numbers game of apply to as many internships as you can … and hope for the best.”