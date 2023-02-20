The University of Georgia’s Student Government Association executive election will run from Feb. 20-22. Students can vote from 8 a.m. Monday through 12 p.m. Wednesday, according to the SGA elections timeline.
The three executive tickets are HOPE, STRIVE and TOGETHER. Each ticket consists of three candidates: one president, vice president and treasurer.
Students can vote through the UGA Involvement Network, according to the SGA elections code. Once students log into the Involvement Network, there will be a notification for them to vote, according to SGA Attorney General Claire Myers. A notification will also be sent out through the UGA app and by email. Each ticket’s campaign Instagram account will also have the link to vote on their pages. Each student can cast one ballot, and votes will be anonymous.
The election results will be announced on the Tate Stage at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the SGA elections timeline. To win, a ticket must have an absolute majority, 50% plus one vote, according to the election code.
If no ticket wins an absolute majority, a run-off will occur. The run-off would be between the two tickets that received the most votes in the initial election. If a run-off is necessary, voting will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, and end at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Results would be announced at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The 36th administration and senate of SGA will be inaugurated on April 4, according to the elections timeline.