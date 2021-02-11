Last semester, when someone in Natalie GaNun’s in-person class tested positive for COVID-19, her professor notified the entire class and switched to an online format for two weeks, an action professors at the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Georgia are not explicitly allowed to do.
GaNun, a senior chemical and biomolecular engineering major at Georgia Tech, said this protocol seemed necessary because her in-person class reached a high positivity rate for COVID-19 during the fall semester.
GaNun said many freshmen were in her class, which could have led to the high positivity rate. She said she received an email from the Department of Housing at Tech notifying her of a high positivity rate for students living in double-occupancy residences — typical freshman dorms.
Despite a high positivity rate and known positive COVID-19 cases in the class, GaNun’s professor moving class online for two weeks is not a protocol aligned with Tech’s official policy.
According to the Office of the Provost at Tech, professors are not allowed to notify students of positive COVID-19 cases in the classroom because it could be a possible violation of the student’s privacy rights. Instead, the Office of the Dean of Students will ask professors for class rosters to contact trace.
UGA follows a similar policy on what faculty can disclose about reported positive COVID-19 cases, but unlike Tech, UGA’s policy is not entirely as clear.
UGA’s muddy protocols
According to UGA’s Coronavirus Response page, “in no event should faculty disclose the identity of a student who has tested positive or developed symptoms,” but there is no explicit guideline for faculty on whether or not they can notify their entire class about a positive COVID-19 case. Public health officials encourage students to notify people they were in close contact with, according to the page.
Joe Fu, a mathematics professor at UGA, said professors were initially forbidden at the beginning of the fall semester from notifying their students about positive COVID-19 cases in their classes.
Later, UGA told faculty to ask their respective deans for permission about disclosure. UGA changed their stance after a petition circulated from upset faculty members, Fu said.
Compared to Tech, UGA’s policy is more subjective, permitting the dean of one college to allow disclosure of positive COVID-19 cases, whereas another dean may not allow it in their college. Fu said this creates an air of confusion on what professors can and cannot do.
In an email to The Red & Black, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said, “as a matter of medical privacy, notification of a student’s positive test should not be disclosed by the faculty member. Anyone deemed to be in close contact will be notified by DPH [Georgia Department of Public Health].”
Bryant Barnes, a doctoral student and teaching assistant in UGA’s history department, said students are concerned about their safety on campus because UGA professors and departments apply and interpret public health guidelines and university system policies differently.
“We see some [professors] doing better, but we see some doing much worse. And there is no unity, but the university wants to act like everything is OK,” Barnes said. “Even today, there are differences between college to college, and between department to department, in how lax they may be with safety precautions.”
Barnes said he thinks UGA has done “the absolute bare minimum” in its COVID-19 response, and Fu said he’s disgusted “with this whole bit of misdirection, mendacity and just insulting communication from the [UGA] Provost Office and the Medical [Oversight] Task Force.”
Community contact tracing
At the beginning of the fall, Tech created a contact tracing team comprised of volunteers from its staff, athletic department and police department, according to Tech’s news page. A team of about 50 volunteers call Tech students, faculty and staff within 24 hours of their positive test result to begin tracing the spread of COVID-19.
Anna Stroup-Holladay, the assistant to the chair of the College of Computational Science and Engineering at Tech, said when the institute reached out to professors and staff, she was ready to join the contact tracing team and help the Tech community.
“It’s important that [contact tracers] are people in the community and not just some person that’s been contracted to be a contact tracer,” Stroup-Holladay said. “I feel like it immediately creates a sense of camaraderie. It’s really up to the relationship that I establish with the students, and their own integrity, to push the benefits of getting tested and the benefits of keeping a safe campus environment.”
Contrary to Tech, UGA did not implement an in-house contact tracing initiative, and the university only acknowledged contact tracing responsibilities are to be shared with the DPH, beginning last fall.
“Although DPH has both the legal authority and the legal requirement to conduct contact tracing, anyone who has tested positive is encouraged to notify those with whom they have been in close contact,” Trevor said.
UGA also had an opportunity to create their own in-house contact tracing team, but ended up not creating one, according to a Georgia Public Broadcasting article.
Grace Bagwell Adams, a professor in the College of Public Health at UGA, taught a contact tracing course over the summer, getting their students ready to begin as contact tracers when classes started in the fall. For unknown reasons, UGA chose not to have these newly-trained students become contact tracers, the GPB article said.
“I think UGA is all too willing to pass the buck, whether it comes to contact tracing, or defining who gets the vaccine,” Barnes said. “UGA is saying they’re following the Georgia Department of Public Health, following their guidelines and allowing them to do all the contact tracing because UGA wants to say it’s not on them.”
In addition to implementing in-house contact tracing, Fu said he thinks Tech, compared to UGA, created a more effective way of testing their community for COVID-19.
Pooling the tests
According to Stamps Health Services at Tech, the university uses a pooled testing approach in its surveillance testing. This means the saliva of multiple asymptomatic individuals is combined and tested at once.
If the pooled test result comes back positive, then each individual is recommended for diagnostic testing, which tests the individual saliva samples for COVID-19, according to Stamps Health Services.
Tech researchers created this surveillance program to increase testing efficacy while mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Comparably, UGA’s surveillance testing never included group testing for efficacy.
In addition to Tech’s testing program, the institute discloses an extensive list of known locations where positive cases amongst students, faculty and staff occurred.
When a student tests positive, Tech discloses where the student lives and where they may be going to self-isolate. If a faculty or staff member tests positive, Tech discloses which building they work in.
“We’re doing this to keep everyone as safe as possible. We’re not trying to hide anything,” Stroup-Holladay said. “Offering the information of where faculty and staff members work, and whether a student lives on or off campus, gives our population a general benchmark of what’s happening.”
This contrasts UGA, where the university does not disclose any locational information about reported positive cases on campus. UGA’s University Health Center simply discloses whether a reported positive case is either a UGA employee or student, according to UHC’s website.
“It comes down to the courage of the leadership of the respective school. Some of them want to go along with what the Board of Regents is saying,” said Brett Tregoning, a graduate student in the physics department at Tech. “Others were more willing to go against what they’re saying, and have policies that are more safety-oriented.”