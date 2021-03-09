This year, the University of Georgia and Athens communities still found ways to celebrate Black History Month in reflective and meaningful ways.
Black History Month has been recognized by every U.S. president since 1976, and UGA has honored the month as long as any current Student Affairs staff member can recall, according to faculty at the Office of Multicultural Services and Programs. This year brought new challenges to celebratory events with the presence of COVID-19 still lingering in Athens.
Celebrating through social media
The university worked around COVID-19 restrictions by scheduling virtual events and relying on social media to honor and reflect on prominent Black figures from history. Matthew Meadows, a junior consumer economics major, said social media amplified the celebration of the month.
“I like how social media made people really acknowledge history without asking to acknowledge it, and I like how it made it mainstream to celebrate Black History Month,” Meadows said.
While social media has been helpful in educating others on Black history at UGA and nationally, senior mechanical engineering major Maurice Peoples thinks it still lacks the communal connection an in-person event has. Peoples thinks social media is an easy way to celebrate Black History Month, but it doesn’t spark nearly as much conversation and reflection as a typical in-person event on campus does.
Peoples said in-person events on campus would have been more respected than posts on social media.
Both students are members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, a Black Greek organization founded at Indiana University in 1911 to make Black students feel more connected. The fraternity’s Zeta Iota chapter at UGA has been actively participating in honoring Black history this year by utilizing social media and promoting virtual events the university has offered.
Some of these events included webinars, drive-ins, virtual debates and lectures facilitated by campus departments and student organizations. UGA celebrated the 60th anniversary of its desegregation by honoring the legacies of Hamilton Holmes, Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Mary Frances Early.
The bigger picture
Peoples said the university still could do more in the future to celebrate Black History Month.
“I [would like to see] more progress on a grand level rather than small progress throughout the month,” Peoples said.
Meadows said it's hard to tell if students are doing enough to celebrate the month because he only comes to campus two to three days a week this semester. He said the university seems to be taking steps in the right direction, like with the timeline of prominent African American events placed in the center of the Main Library. Meadows said minority student organizations have made tremendous efforts in celebrating the month by educating others and promoting the events.
The MSP Office also believes the university has room for growth in celebrating Black History Month.
“There will always be opportunity for growth. The University of Georgia [remains] committed to the development of all of our students through transformative engagement efforts and diverse practices,” UGA spokesperson Stan Jackson said in an email to The Red & Black.
In terms of nationally taking steps toward racial equity and justice, both Meadows and Peoples agree with the NAACP suggestions to the Biden administration found on its website. Some of these suggestions include creating a cabinet-level position focused on racial justice, cancelling student debt, raising the federal minimum wage, removing racist housing policies and imposing a moratorium on energy shut-offs.
Peoples believes the recommendations are “concrete and specific,” and Meadows said he supports them as well.
“One of the recommendations they recommended was creating a cabinet level position focused on racial justice. And I feel like this is important. I feel like it’s always been the NAACP’s job or another party’s job to really focus on racial justice,” Meadows said.
Meadows said he believes the cabinet position is especially important because it would give someone the power to focus on racial justice with governmental resources, as opposed to an organization with no governmental connections like the NAACP trying to bring attention to issues.