This Sunday marks Constitution Day, also known as Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, a commemoration of the Sept. 17, 1787, signing of the U.S. Constitution.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, every educational institution that receives federal funding is required to hold an educational program for students about the Constitution. Since Sept. 17 falls on a Sunday this year, such events are held the prior or following week.
The University of Georgia will hold their program on Friday Sept. 15. The American Founding Group and the School of Public and International Affairs will host a celebration, featuring a lecture by Mary Sarah Bilder, Founders Professor of Law at Boston College Law School, entitled “The Framing Generation and Female Genius.”
UGA Libraries will host Constitution Day on the Quad at the North Campus quad, which will include trivia and student readings of the Constitution. Also, historical documents and materials from the Hargrett Rare Book & Manuscript Library related to the founding of the United States and Constitution will be displayed at the Chapel.
The Constitution is the foundation of the United States government. It was developed to replace the Articles of Confederation, which served as the country’s first constitution and was in effect from 1781-1789. Georgia was the fourth state to ratify the Constitution, doing so on Dec. 31, 1787 in a vote of 26-0.