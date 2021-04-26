The University of Georgia’s Hispanic Student Association held its annual Noche Latina on Sunday night in the Intramural Fields parking lot.
This year’s event, titled “Para La Cultura,” featured a drive-in presentation that resembled Latinx music award shows.
Noche Latina is a cultural night that serves as a celebration of Hispanic heritage.
The event allows students to showcase aspects of their culture and encourages those of other backgrounds to partake in the event and learn more about Latinx culture and heritage. This year, however, had an original twist.
Noche Latina is typically held during Hispanic Heritage Month, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
Before COVID-19, the event was typically held in the Tate Grand Hall and is filled with food, music, dancing and modern performances.
At this year’s Noche Latina, attendees were able to socially distance while watching an entertaining and educational drive-in award show.
Students were able to vote for awards that highlighted famous Latinx musicians and artists, such as Bad Bunny, KAROL G and Jay Wheeler. The awards included Best New Artist, Best Male and Female Artist, Best Album of the Year and more. Noche Latina co-chair Melissa Flores said the theme was inspired by the popularity of Latinx music throughout the past year.
“Music has always been able to capture our culture, but this year, so many Latinx artists have become extremely popular,” Flores said. “We wanted to have a fun night that showcased our favorite artists and our culture.”
Following the presentation of each award, students recorded music videos featuring popular songs of the featured artists. The event also included food and photo booths for the attendees.
The presenters addressed the history and norms of Latinx music and highlighted the advancements artists have made over the years, such as Bad Bunny, who won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album this year.
Noche Latina co-chair Patricia Lozada said she wanted to get involved in order to bring the Latinx community at UGA together. She said she wanted the event to showcase Latinx heritage, and show the community on campus that there is a place for them.
Sherine Kullman, a senior environmental engineering major, discovered Noche Latina from her friends in HSA.
“I’m from Germany and like sharing aspects of my culture with others, so I think it’s really great to learn about what other people’s lives are like and their backgrounds,” Kullman said.
The event serves as a unifying and safe environment for people to learn about and experience Latinx traditions.
“It is one day out of the year where people can gather in one place and be exposed to music, food and culture,” Flores said. “As one of the smallest minority groups at UGA, it is very rewarding to showcase what our community is about.”