On May 12, 6,008 graduates celebrated the end of their undergraduate studies at the University of Georgia with a graduation ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

Thousands of family and friends packed the stadium, cheering on loved ones turning their tassels and taking their first steps into a new chapter of their lives.

Across Dooley Field, graduates donned cords and stoles to represent their involvement and achievements through college, as well as many decorated caps to reflect their personalities.