University of Georgia students may experience slowness when logging into applications that are protected by ArchPass, including Athena, OneUSG, eLC and others, according to an ArchNews email.
Duo, the vendor that enables UGA’s ArchPass, is experiencing slowness nationwide, said the email. UGA students may notice an error message when attempting to log into eLC.
“There is currently an issue with ArchPass which may prevent users from being able to login to services which use UGA SSO, including eLC. EITS has contacted the vendor and additional updates will be posted on the UGA Status Page when available,” said the error message.
EITS is working with the vendor to correct the issue with Duo and ArchPass, but it is still unclear when to expect UGA applications to be working normally again.