Georgia Bulldogs football linebacker Adam Anderson turned himself in to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening and has been charged with rape, according to Clarke County Jail records.
Anderson was booked into Clarke County Jail at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and is being held without bond, according to jail records.
Anderson was suspended from the football team in the days leading up to Georgia’s Nov. 6 matchup against Missouri.
“Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court. He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands,” Steve Sadow, Anderson’s attorney, said in an email to The Red & Black.
“The Athletic Association has no additional comment as it is an ongoing legal and University disciplinary matter,” senior associate athletic director Claude Felton said in an email to The Red & Black.
A 21-year-old woman told police that on Oct. 29, between midnight and 7 a.m., she went to a residence after having some drinks and awoke to Anderson penetrating her while she was lying in a bed. She told police it was nonconsensual and she was able to leave, according to an Oct. 29 report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
