On Wednesday, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter posted a statement on Twitter after the Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued two warrants for his arrest. The charges are for reckless driving and racing in connection with the fatal Jan. 15 crash that claimed the lives of recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock.
The statement reads as follows:
“This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens Georgia Police Department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing. Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023. It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”
March 1, 2023
Carter has been in Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine. He was scheduled to speak to the media in the context of the draft on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. The news of the arrest warrant broke shortly before the scheduled press appearance, which Carter did not attend. Carter has been projected to be one of the top selections in the 2023 NFL draft.