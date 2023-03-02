Former University of Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter turned himself in to the Athens-Clarke County police on Wednesday evening, according to the ACC arrest log. Carter was booked at 11:33 p.m. and released at 11:49 p.m. on bond that totaled $4,000.
Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in connection with the Jan. 15 car crash that resulted in the deaths of recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock.
Carter has been in Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine and had been scheduled to speak to the media in the context of the draft on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. The news of the arrest warrant broke shortly before the scheduled press appearance, which Carter did not attend. Carter has been projected to be one of the top selections in the 2023 NFL draft.
Carter issued a statement Wednesday on Twitter.
In the statement, Carter said he planned to return to Athens and “to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented.” Read the full statement here.
According to a report on Thursday from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Carter has returned to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis "to finish his interviews, measurements and other activities."