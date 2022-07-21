First Lady Jill Biden and United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Athens on Thursday to visit with 30 students from Barnett Shoals Elementary School.
These students are participating in the 2022 Horizons Atlanta summer program at the University of Georgia, which aims to address mental health and academic struggles that arose for many students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden and Cardona flew into the Athens Ben-Epps Airport at 1:15 p.m. and were then escorted to the Ramsey Student Center, where they arrived around 2 p.m. They met with educators and elementary-aged students doing English, math and self-discovery activities in various stations outdoors.
“I am an educator,” Biden said. “I was teaching over Zoom and I saw how hard it was for my students. [After the pandemic] it’s still hard to form a community in the classroom because a lot of students are experiencing learning loss and mental and emotional struggles.”
Biden also took time to thank every educator and emphasize the importance of the work that they do in the community.
Horizons Atlanta at UGA was funded by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which allocated funds specifically to help schools address student struggles that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. The UGA program is run by the university and was launched this spring.
Horizons has worked for more than 25 years to counteract summer learning loss. The hardships faced by young students during the pandemic made their work even more important in some communities.
Alex Wan, the executive director of Horizons Atlanta, says that instilling the joy of learning in elementary students is the primary goal of the program.
“Rather than them sitting at home idle playing Fortnite and slipping in their academic skills, we just want to bring them onto a college campus and say ‘Hey, this is what’s possible … anything you dream of you can be,’” Wan said.
The 30 students participating in this six-week program attend sessions focusing on literacy and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math). They also participate in field trips, fitness and swimming sessions and other physical and mental enrichment activities.
Horizons Atlanta at UGA is tuition free and participating students are those who need extra academic support during the summer to shrink deficits that were created during pandemic-era instruction. They all qualify for free or reduced lunch and approximately two-thirds are participating below their grade level when they enter the program.
Swimming is often one of the favorite activities of Horizons participants. According to Wan, every summer in every session there is at least one student who is too scared to get into the water for their first swim lesson. However, by the end of the six-week program “the lifeguards are having to chase [them] to get them out of the pool because they’re having so much fun.”
According to Biden, confidence is the most valuable skill that young students can gain from Horizons programs. “Students and children need to feel good about themselves,” Biden said.