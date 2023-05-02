On Monday, the Sigma Phi chapter of the Kappa Delta sorority at the University of Georgia hosted a vigil for Liza Burke, a member of the sorority who died on Friday. Burke was 21 years old.
Burke suffered a brain hemorrhage while on a spring break trip in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which was originally thought to be the cause of a rare condition called arteriovenous malformation. After Burke was transported from Mexico to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, her doctors discovered an aggressive brain tumor near her brain stem. On April 18, Burke's family announced via the Friends of Liza Burke GoFundMe page that the decision was made to stop treatment.
Hundreds gathered at the Kappa Delta sorority house, forming a crowd that nearly touched South Milledge Avenue and faced inward towards an altar at the front of the house with flowers, candles and a photo of Burke. Sorority members and friends sang songs and christian hymns, and the crowd prayed together for Burke.
Several people took to the steps to speak about Burke, including chapter president Madeline Kerestman, Kappa Delta house mom Chris Ford and close friends and roommates of Burke, Leah Rigdon, Maeve Riordan, Halsey Perry and Hannah Grainger who shared the impact Burke had on their lives.
“Liza was a rock in our friendship,” Riordan said.
Rigdon expressed the importance of community in times of grief, and encouraged everyone to support each other.
“This is a difficult time for all of us…Hug your people tight,” Rigdon said.
Afterwards attendees were invited to stay and share fond memories of Burke, and many comforted each other as they mourned her loss. Several attendees came equipped with flowers, and placed them around the photo of Burke before the left, and several stopped to take a photo of the setup or take a moment to pray as a guitarist continued to play softly.
Ford spoke about her memories of Burke living in the sorority house for one year, that Burke was a pleasure to have in the house, and she is having a hard time coming to terms with her death.
“She was a joy and a pleasure and I loved that girl like a daughter,” ___ said. “I just really can’t wrap my head around this. I just wanted y’all to know that she was a joy to live with the year she lived here with us.”
Near the very end of the vigil, the crowd was led in singing “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse, which was said to be one of Burke’s favorite songs.