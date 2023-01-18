Gov. Brian Kemp has announced a spending plan to boost funding for the HOPE scholarship and end the two-tiered award system. The new scholarship would use $61 million of lottery proceeds to fund 100% of tuition for recipients, saving full-time students an average of $444 a year, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The additional funding will reverse cuts made to the lottery-funded program in 2011. Slowing lottery revenue and rising demand led to tightened eligibility requirements with only a select group of high-achieving students receiving full tuition coverage. Before the cuts, all students who maintained a “B” average received full in-state tuition.
The decision to cut HOPE funding created a deep rift among state Democrats. The opponents of the change considered it a betrayal of the scholarship’s promise, so many of them are happy to see the new plans unveiled, according to the AJC.
The funding is part of a $32.5 billion proposal that also includes $2,000 pay raises for state employees, tax rebates and more than $1 billion for K-12 schools. However, the plan is not a permanent solution. If legislators do not revise the 2011 law, funding could be cut again in the future, according to the AJC.