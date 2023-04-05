On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp vetoed House Bill 319, which would have required the Georgia General Assembly’s approval for colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia to raise tuition or fees by more than 3%.
This is Kemp’s first veto of his second term. The bill has passed in a 160-1 vote in the House and unanimously in the Senate.
“The Georgia Constitution makes plain the authority to govern, control and manage the University System and all system institutions is vested in the Board of Regents,” Kemp said in a veto statement. “Because of the constitutional reservation of authority in the Board of Regents, the legislation cannot be adopted without the approval of Georgians through exercise of their franchise.”
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Chuck Martin, a Republican from the 49th District in the House and Rep. Max Burns, a Republican from the 23rd District in the Senate.
This veto comes on the heels of the General Assembly cutting USG’s funding by $66 million for the 2024 budget. The University of Georgia will receive the largest funding cut, at almost $12 million. Some lawmakers feared that USG would respond to the cuts by raising tuition, as happened during the Great Recession when current USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue was governor, according to the AJC. The state budget still awaits Kemp’s approval. HB 319 would have made such tuition raises more difficult.