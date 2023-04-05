On Wednesday, the upcoming fiscal year budget for the state of Georgia, which included a $66 million decrease in funding for the University System of Georgia, was passed. The budget will now go to Gov. Brian Kemp for approval.

The FY 2024 budget allotted $3.1 billion to USG, which oversees the 26 public colleges and universities in Georgia. According to a USG statement released Thursday, the budget comes after 20 of those institutions were already set to receive decreased funding in the coming year under the state’s funding formula due to declines in enrollment.