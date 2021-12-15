Editor’s note: This story includes details about multiple University of Georgia student deaths. Parts of this story may be hard to read.

Natalie Shay Clark, Camille Shelnutt, Sam Davis Bergsagel, Shawn Kuhn, Ariana Zarse, Jacob Larrazabal and Benjamin Shellhaas — seven students the University of Georgia and Athens communities lost this fall. Seven fewer family members, friends, acquaintances, peers and future journalists, lawyers and philanthropists.

Also, seven names the UGA administration has yet to publicly mention.

The most recent loss was two weeks ago when the UGA Police Department found 23-year-old Shellhaas dead on Nov. 30 at the Health Sciences Campus dorm Brown Hall. Although there were no indications of foul play, details have yet to be disclosed about Shellhaas’ cause of death, which UGAPD is investigating.

University administration has yet to send any school-wide emails, announcements or acknowledgements about these student deaths. Many students learned of the loss of people they may have walked by on campus or sat next to in auditorium lecture halls through social media, GroupMe chats and exchanges in classrooms.

To remember the students, faculty and staff who have died and support their families, UGA holds an annual spring memorial service for the community, publishing the names and hometowns of those who have died, according to an email to The Red & Black from UGA spokesperson Rod Guajardo.

Since April 2019, there have been 28 student deaths, according to numbers from the 2021 UGA candlelight memorial service program combined with the seven reported student deaths this fall. This doesn’t include the 31 faculty and staff deaths honored last May at the service. There isn’t a clear number of faculty and staff deaths since the event.

“It makes me feel as if UGA could care less about the students that they have here. I feel like we’re just placeholders.”

— Sarah Asres, senior

Clark, a fifth-year journalism student and a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, died by suicide on Nov. 7. She was 22.

The Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication sent an email on Nov. 9 on behalf of Grady Undergraduate services, with the subject line “Sad news.” This was the only email sent out this fall acknowledging a student’s death. Only students in the College of Journalism received the email.

When it comes down to the ultimate decision, UGA allows families to determine if or how they share information about their loved ones’ deaths, Guajardo said.

Shari Clark, Natalie Shay Clark’s mother, was not aware of the email the College of Journalism sent until Dec. 6, when it was brought up during an interview with The Red & Black. She said there was never discussion between her and administration regarding if or how to share information about her daughter’s death with the UGA community. However, Shari Clark was warmed and “thrilled” to hear about Grady’s acknowledgement of her daughter.

“I would want her peers, especially in Grady, to know, you know, you don’t want to just disappear. And that also dispels rumors and it allows you guys to come together to grieve, you know, those who knew her,” Shari Clark said. “I think that that was very powerful.”

Signed off with “deepest sympathies” by the dean of the College of Journalism Charles N. Davis, the email encouraged students “experiencing grief or needing additional support” to connect with UGA student resources, including Student Care & Outreach or Counseling and Psychiatric Services.

Guajardo said the university generally does not share information about the cause of death “out of respect to the family’s wishes and privacy during a traumatic and challenging time.”

There was no mention of the cause of death in the email sent to Grady students, faculty and staff. The short message only lists her name, year and major.

Sarah Asres, a senior at UGA, said she was not made aware of UGA’s candlelight memorial service, and questions why necessary information regarding student deaths is not circulated to the same extent as UGA parking on football gamedays is.

“It makes me feel as if UGA could care less about the students that they have here. I feel like we’re just placeholders,” Asres said. “Like it doesn’t matter who we are, what we are, what we represent, it’s just the fact that we pay tuition to go here.”

On Twitter, Asres questioned and criticized the university’s lack of any acknowledgement. Her tweet collected 20 retweets and 303 likes, a clear indication that she’s not the only student who is concerned.

“UGA be like ‘four students died within the last two months...but do YOU know where to park on game day???,’” Asres’ tweet read.

Other universities’ messages

Other universities address student, faculty or staff deaths when they happen. While usually vague for reasons of privacy, triggering content or unknown cause of death, an acknowledgment still takes place.

On March 21, the Division of Student Life at Georgia Tech sent an email titled “Remembering Chengming ‘Julian’ Gu.”

Gu was an undergraduate computer science student from Shanghai, China, who started classes at Georgia Tech in 2018.

The email acknowledged Gu’s death, honored his accomplishments and impacts and provided resources to grief counseling and mental health support. The university also extended office hours at its mental health center for the following week.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill canceled classes for one day on Oct. 12 after officials said campus police responded to a suicide and an attempted suicide over the weekend. Declaring Tuesday a “wellness day,” students, faculty and staff were given time off to prioritize their mental health.

“A loss of even one Tar Heel is one too many,” a joint statement from the UNC Graduate and Professional Student Government and the UNC Student Government Executive Branch said.

But the students who were friends with Clark, Zarse, Kuhn, Shelnutt, Bergsagel, Larrazabal or Shellhaas had to return to classes the next day. And only a few weeks after, they would learn about the death of another person and start the grieving process again.

“I know if this was a football player, it would be so different. They're going to have a send off parade, they're going to have a blimp in the sky like, ‘R.I.P.’,” Asres said.

Asres also said UGA’s consolidated memorial feels “lazy” and “careless.”

“Let's have like, a one big memorial service, like a modulation of students that passed away with no respect to each individual — it's like, let's lump sum them into one memorial service at the end of the year and then that just be done with it. It’s so strange. Doing that without any without even acknowledging each individual's passing when it happened — it’s so lazy and subpar,” Asres said.

Asres said UGA’s silence cannot allow her to proudly represent UGA or be a proud UGA alum in the future.

“They wouldn’t care about me … it really just shows how much of a lack of humanity that major institutions have, and its affected mental health in that way,” Asres said.

Silenced or seen?

In 2016, The Red & Black reported on now-former UGA student Kelly Olivio, who attempted to commit suicide. Following this, UGA placed her on a three-day interim suspension, requiring her to seek help, but not from her campus.

Olivio said UGA left her on her own and made the situation worse by creating more depression, anxiety and further isolation. This policy has some current UGA families and students wondering.

“What if my daughter had had a failed attempt?” Shari Clark asked. “Would she be treated as this article describes in 2016?”

The CAPS program website is often linked as a university resource for mental health.

According to its website, the UGA CAPS program is structured to provide “brief” and “goal-focused services,” providing counseling or matching clients with clinicians outside of CAPS based on areas of expertise as well as availability.

To participate, students must first complete a free 15-20 minute screening appointment currently taking place over the phone.

Walk-in services are also available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and telephone-based support is open 24/7. During walk-ins, students can speak to a clinician for emotional support or if they are in a crisis.

Upon students’ return from Thanksgiving break, there were no screening appointments available on the University Health Center patient portal from Nov. 29-Dec. 7. Amid finals, one of the most mentally-difficult times of the year for some students, UGA’s resources are scarce.

“[UGA is] one of the top sought after schools. And so it is surprising that [mental health] has not grown like everything else with Athens,” Shari Clark said.

If a student is seeking therapy services through CAPS, they are required to wait unless they walk in or call the hotline. Even then, driving to the center or picking up the phone can be difficult for some students who are hesitant to get help in the first place.

“The availability of appointments is influenced by several factors, including demand and the number of counselors, among several others. Demand for appointments is consistently high, and due to this demand, current new appointments are being scheduled for the beginning of January 2022 for both counseling and psychiatry,” Guajardo said.

Following the screening appointment, there also may be a wait for a follow-up appointment during high-demand times, the CAPS website reads. If further assistance is needed, CAPS connects students to “off-campus resources” such as Athens therapists.

“What if my daughter had had a failed attempt? Would she be treated as this article describes in 2016?”

— Shari Clark, Natalie Shay Clark’s mother

For psychiatric services, CAPS offers evaluations for medication and medication management to eligible individuals. However, if a student is interested in pursuing psychiatric medication through CAPS, the wait time for an initial appointment “may be several weeks,” according to the CAPS services website.

“It's such a cop out to be like, ‘Oh, well, we have this on campus,’ and then for it to not even be sufficient for the 50,000 students you have on campus, right?” Asres said. “That would have been their last straw, like them thinking that they were going to get help and they walk in and somebody's like, ‘Yeah, well, you can go to this therapist if you want.’ They could have gotten their car and were like, ‘Yeah, I'm done’ — like that was a solidifying moment for them.”

Shari Clark said that when they were seeking therapy services for Natalie Shay Clark, they didn’t use CAPS, but instead went through insurance and were placed on a waitlist for an Athens therapist. Natalie Shay Clark’s therapist was only one of three therapists in the area that served her diagnosis of borderline personality disorder.

“We searched high and low for somebody who would even take her because the caseloads are so high in a college town, because you've got a subset of you know, 18 to 25, 26 year old young people who are at a high stress level, there's not enough therapists to go around,” Shari Clark said. “That really limits the services that you're allowed to have.”

While visiting websites and researching mental health services on other college campuses like Clemson and Auburn, Shari Clark said the subject seemed more approachable and open than at UGA.

A new effort

In 2020, parents of UGA students created the Sunshine Fund to support Student Care and Outreach programs surrounding mental health. Over the last two years, more than $500,000 in endowed funds has been raised for the mental health resource, according to Guajardo’s email.

The fund “will be used to promote student engagement with mental well-being services, educate faculty and staff to build a community of care across campus, and implement suicide prevention programming,” Guajardo said in the email.

Shari Clark said she was excited to hear about the suicide prevention programming and plans to attend the UGA Campus Walk with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on April 2, but questioned where the money was being allocated.

“Are they only using $100,000 a year and are trying to stretch it out or is their goal to use it quickly?” Shari Clark said. “I want to know specifically where that money's going because the walk is coming April 2. Right? And if not then, when? You know, if you don't show some of that money being used for that walk, you should see trickles of it all year long, not just once a year.”

Although Natalie Shay Clark will be honored at the May 13 College of Journalism convocation ceremony, according to her mother, there are no details if the other six students will receive individual tributes besides the candlelit memorial.